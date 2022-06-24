Lonely Ghost Drops New 'UN/DN' Nail Kits And Tee In Stellar Collab With Machine Gun Kelly's Nail Polish Brand

While Lonely Ghost boasts trendy streetwear that’s right up Gen Z’s aesthetic-loving alley, it was founded with a bigger purpose in mind: to show people that it’s okay to not be perfect, happy and ‘okay’ all the time. To remind people to lean into their own humanity, and give them permission to feel all the sad, imperfect and sometimes ugly emotions that live within all of us. This is why Lonely Ghost continues to strategically partner with brands and people that have the same guiding ethos. There’s no doubt that the upcoming Lonely Ghost x MGKUN/DN collab will be driven by a mission bigger than amazing designs and bright nail polish.

To learn more about Lonely Ghost and the UN/DN collaboration, visit https://lonelyghost.co/.