NEWS Why Loni Anderson Forgave 'Deadbeat Dad' Burt Reynolds' $400,000 Child Support Debt Years Before Their Deaths Source: MEGA Burt Reynolds filed for divorce from Loni Wilson in 1993. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 4 2025, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

Burt Reynolds reportedly owed his ex-wife Loni Anderson $400,000 worth of child support payments following their 1993 split. Anderson — who died on Sunday, August 3, at age 79 — never made her late ex-husband pay back the whopping total, however, before he died in 2018. The WKRP in Cincinnati actress' reasoning for forgiving Reynolds of the pricey lump sum was revealed by a source in 2010 — 16 years after the famed Hollywood stars' divorce was finalized in 1994.

Burt Reynolds Owed Loni Anderson $400,000 in Child Support Payments

Source: MEGA Loni Anderson and Burt Reynolds finalized their divorce in 1994.

According to an insider, Anderson said: "I feel sorry for Burt. I’m not going to pursue it anymore. I don’t want to call him a deadbeat dad on top of all his other troubles." Upon settling their split in 1994, Reynolds was ordered to pay $4,000 per month in child support until their adopted son, Quinton Anderson Reynolds, now 36, turned 18. At the time of his parents' separation, the little boy was around 5 years old.

Source: MEGA Loni Anderson and Burt Reynolds shared an adopted son, Quinton Anderson Reynolds.

The Smokey and the Bandit actor, however, hardly paid the amount he was supposed to amid struggles with substance abuse and a trip to rehab. "Burt’s made more than 20 movies since the divorce, but he paid sporadically from the start. He’d pay $4,000 one month, not pay anything for three months, and then send $5,000," the source explained. "It went on like that for years, but Loni let it go because there was always some money coming in." "By the time Quinton turned 18, Burt owed Loni over $400,000," the confidant confessed to the National Enquirer.

Loni Anderson Never Made Her Ex-Husband Pay

Source: MEGA Loni Anderson died at age 79 on Sunday, August 3.

As for why she didn't fight for Reynolds to hand over the large amount, Anderson supposedly said, "I almost feel guilty for being so happy, and with Burt so vulnerable I don’t want to end up looking like the bad guy." "Loni pictures Burt rattling around the Florida mansion he’s been trying to sell for years. By contrast, she is the happiest she’s ever been," the source explained. "Loni could use the money Burt owes her. She isn’t working much, but she’s decided not to go after him any longer." Plus, Anderson didn't want to change the admiration her son had for his father. "He and Burt have a great relationship. Loni has never burdened Quinton with the knowledge that Burt’s a deadbeat dad," the insider noted.

Source: MEGA Burt Reynolds passed away at age 82 in 2018.