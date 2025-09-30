or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Lorde
OK LogoNEWS

Lorde Says She Doesn't Know If She's 'Ever Really Felt Like a Woman' in Candid Confession

lorde speaks on gender and self image
Source: MEGA

Lorde admitted she wasn’t sure if she had 'ever truly felt like a woman' in a candid interview.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 30 2025, Published 7:24 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lorde is opening up about self-discovery like never before.

In a preview of her Tuesday, September 30, chat on “Take 5 with Zan Rowe,” the singer, who shot to fame at just 16 with her 2013 hit “Royals,” admitted she didn’t fully grasp the weight of her early success.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lorde admitted she didn’t fully understand the weight of her early success with 'Royals.'
Source: MEGA

Lorde admitted she didn’t fully understand the weight of her early success with 'Royals.'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“I don’t totally understand that level of belief in myself, but I think you need that… that’s the thing about being a teenager. You just sort of do have this unchecked confidence,” she shared.

Now, 12 years later, Lorde is reflecting on how much has changed — both personally and professionally.

“I sit before you, a very different woman to the one I was before,” she told Rowe. “This cord cut between me and kind of femininity that I had been attached to for as long as I’d felt like a girl. I don't know if I’d ever really felt like a woman."

Article continues below advertisement

She shared that her latest album, Virgin, released on June 27, came from letting go of the things that no longer served her and exploring deeper questions about identity and womanhood.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The singer reflected that she feels like a 'very different woman' now compared to her teenage years.
Source: MEGA

The singer reflected that she feels like a 'very different woman' now compared to her teenage years.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the most powerful moments came when she talked about “Girl, So Confusing,” a track written by her friend Charli XCX that questioned their friendship.

The lyrics read, “I don’t know if you like me. Sometimes I think you might hate me. Sometimes I think I might hate you.”

MORE ON:
Lorde

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Instead of taking it as shade, Lorde embraced it as a sign of closeness.

“It felt like an act of love,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

The song clearly struck a chord with her.

“I felt this unmistakable mix of the love of someone putting you into a piece of art and this sort of sick feeling of hurting someone, and of being misunderstood,” she explained. “It still destroys me, I find it so heartbreaking and beautiful.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lorde shared that Charli XCX’s song 'Girl, So Confusing' about their friendship felt like an 'act of love.'
Source: MEGA

Lorde shared that Charli XCX’s song 'Girl, So Confusing' about their friendship felt like an 'act of love.'

Article continues below advertisement

Charli later broke down the meaning during an interview with BBC Radio 1.

“I was very aware when I put that song on the record that immediately people were going to view it as some kind of diss track, but actually if you take the time to listen to the lyrical content that's really not the case at all,” she clarified. “The song is about being confused with where you stand with another woman, and it's not about attacking their personality or anything about that other person, and I think the thing is, being a woman is very complex.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lorde's new album, 'Virgin,' was released on June 27.
Source: MEGA

Lorde's new album, 'Virgin,' was released on June 27.

Lorde couldn’t agree more.

“She was reaching out for me, and she grabbed me, and it was a bit of a crossroads moment of deciding what kind of woman I was going to be,” she said.

For her, the choice was obvious, adding, “I was like, the only way this song gets completed is with my voice.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.