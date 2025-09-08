Lorde Reveals Her Drug of Choice, Admits She Started Using When She Was 'Too Young'

Article continues below advertisement

Lorde pulled back the curtain on her personal life in her latest interview. The singer touched on everything from her gender fluidness to drug use, admitting she started dabbling with illegal substances when she was "too young."

Lorde Talks About Her Drug Use

Source: mega Lorde admitted she started doing drugs when she was 'too young.'

The star, 28, revealed to Dazed that MDMA is her drug of choice. "When I was 19, on MDMA — it does something good to a cigarette. I’ve never been that into smoking, but I remember saying it out loud — 'This is the best cigarette of my life' — and I kept the butt in an envelope," the Grammy winner recalled.

The Singer Discusses Her Gender Identity

Source: @lorde/instagram When talking about her gender identity, the star revealed, 'Some days, I can’t wear women’s clothes.'

The artist was asked about her comments to Rolling Stone earlier this year, in which she said she's "in the middle" gender-wise, detailing, "I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man.'" "I knew it was gonna be a tricky one, and that I wasn’t making it easy, not really putting it in a clear box," she admitted of her response, which stirred up buzz. “Some days, I can’t wear women’s clothes. I’ve had to figure out how to have my make-up done in a way that doesn’t make me feel trapped or tight or like the wrong thing," Lorde explained. "There always need to be options for clothing, or shirts. I had no idea there would be days when I felt totally out-of-body, and it was because I was wearing women’s clothes when it wasn’t the right thing."

Source: mega Lorde feels her identity will keep 'unfurling' as time passes.

"It’s all a journey," she explained. "I have no idea where it’s gonna go; it doesn’t feel like I’ve arrived anywhere permanent at all." The New Zealand native thinks it will "keep unfurling." "It really took me by surprise how much shame I felt — feeling all that come up wasn’t easy. Even as I see my friends coming fully into their genders, feeling nothing but pride, love, respect and bliss. I just think it takes time to metabolize and find itself," she said. "I’m excited to find out where that lands, if it ever does land. Your whole life it keeps unfurling."

'I Taped My Chest for the Time'