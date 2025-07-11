or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Lorde
OK LogoNEWS

Lorde Sparks Concern From Fans After Sharing Photo of Herself Crying on the Floor: 'She Doesn't Look OK'

Photo of Lorde
Source: mega

Lorde's fans are worried about the singer.

By:

July 11 2025, Published 12:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Is Lorde OK?

On Thursday, July 10, the singer shared an Instagram photo dump that included several shots of the star out with friends — but one photo in particular sparked concern from fans.

The image in question showed Lorde sitting on the floor while crying and looking directly into the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Lorde's Tearful Instagram Photo

lorde sparks concern fans after sharing photo crying
Source: @lorde/instagram

Lorde sparked concern when she shared this tearful photo on Instagram.

The "Royals" crooner, 28, didn't include a caption on the upload, leading social media users to question if she was in a bad place mentally.

"Looks like a cry for help. Kinda scary," one person admitted, with another wrote, "Jokes aside... is she cool. I’m hoping it’s a crying filter & not her going through it."

"Hope she will get better she doesn’t look okay..." agreed a third individual, while a fourth commented on her post, "mama is everything ok?"

Article continues below advertisement

lorde sparks concern fans after sharing photo crying
Source: @lorde/instagram

The star appeared to be in a good mood in the other photos included in her post.

None of the other images in the post appeared to be related to her tearful snap, as in most, she posed for the camera while wearing a silver, see-through shirt that reached the floor. She paired the unique sleeveless top with jeans and black pointed-toe heels.

One selfie showed the Grammy winner in a white robe, while another captured her taking a selfie with Kyle MacLachlan.

MORE ON:
Lorde

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Singer Discusses Her Gender Identity

lorde sparks concern fans after sharing photo crying
Source: mega

The Grammy winner recently shared of her gender identity, 'I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man.'

The New Zealand native also made headlines in May when discussing her gender identity.

"Chappell Roan asked me this. She was like, 'So, are you nonbinary now?' And I was like, 'I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man,'" Lorde spilled to Rolling Stone.

That quote is also featured in a song on Lorde's new album, Virgin, which released on June 27.

While the "Solar Power" songwriter acknowledged her answer was "not very satisfying," part of her was "really resistant to boxing it up."

She called herself "in the middle gender-wise" even though she uses she/her pronouns.

Lorde's New Music

lorde sparks concern fans after sharing photo crying
Source: mega

Lorde's new album, 'Virgin,' explores the way she sees her gender identity.

The pianist explained that one conversation she had with music producer Jim-E Stack inspired her new album and how she identifies.

After trying on a pair of men's jeans in 2023, she sent a photo of the look to Stack, who replied, "I want to see the you that’s in this picture represented in the music."

"This was before I had any sense of my gender broadening at all," she said of the "aha" moment.

Journalist Brittany Spanos added in her piece, "In some ways, [Lorde] feels like her teenage self again, back when her friends were mostly boys and there was a looseness in how she dressed and acted."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.