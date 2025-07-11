Lorde Sparks Concern From Fans After Sharing Photo of Herself Crying on the Floor: 'She Doesn't Look OK'
Is Lorde OK?
On Thursday, July 10, the singer shared an Instagram photo dump that included several shots of the star out with friends — but one photo in particular sparked concern from fans.
The image in question showed Lorde sitting on the floor while crying and looking directly into the camera.
Lorde's Tearful Instagram Photo
The "Royals" crooner, 28, didn't include a caption on the upload, leading social media users to question if she was in a bad place mentally.
"Looks like a cry for help. Kinda scary," one person admitted, with another wrote, "Jokes aside... is she cool. I’m hoping it’s a crying filter & not her going through it."
"Hope she will get better she doesn’t look okay..." agreed a third individual, while a fourth commented on her post, "mama is everything ok?"
None of the other images in the post appeared to be related to her tearful snap, as in most, she posed for the camera while wearing a silver, see-through shirt that reached the floor. She paired the unique sleeveless top with jeans and black pointed-toe heels.
One selfie showed the Grammy winner in a white robe, while another captured her taking a selfie with Kyle MacLachlan.
The Singer Discusses Her Gender Identity
The New Zealand native also made headlines in May when discussing her gender identity.
"Chappell Roan asked me this. She was like, 'So, are you nonbinary now?' And I was like, 'I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man,'" Lorde spilled to Rolling Stone.
That quote is also featured in a song on Lorde's new album, Virgin, which released on June 27.
While the "Solar Power" songwriter acknowledged her answer was "not very satisfying," part of her was "really resistant to boxing it up."
She called herself "in the middle gender-wise" even though she uses she/her pronouns.
Lorde's New Music
The pianist explained that one conversation she had with music producer Jim-E Stack inspired her new album and how she identifies.
After trying on a pair of men's jeans in 2023, she sent a photo of the look to Stack, who replied, "I want to see the you that’s in this picture represented in the music."
"This was before I had any sense of my gender broadening at all," she said of the "aha" moment.
Journalist Brittany Spanos added in her piece, "In some ways, [Lorde] feels like her teenage self again, back when her friends were mostly boys and there was a looseness in how she dressed and acted."