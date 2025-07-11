Lorde Sparks Concern From Fans After Sharing Photo of Herself Crying on the Floor: 'She Doesn't Look OK'

The New Zealand native also made headlines in May when discussing her gender identity.

"Chappell Roan asked me this. She was like, 'So, are you nonbinary now?' And I was like, 'I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man,'" Lorde spilled to Rolling Stone.

That quote is also featured in a song on Lorde's new album, Virgin, which released on June 27.

While the "Solar Power" songwriter acknowledged her answer was "not very satisfying," part of her was "really resistant to boxing it up."

She called herself "in the middle gender-wise" even though she uses she/her pronouns.