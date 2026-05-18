or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Lorde
OK LogoPHOTOS

Lorde Turns Heads as She Strips Down in Sultry Shower Photos

Photo of Lorde
Source: @lorde/Instagram; MEGA

Lorde left little to the imagination and shared fresh-faced photos from the shower.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 18 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lorde held nothing back in a series of steamy shower photos.

"Showering with you still ringing in my ears," the "Royals" singer, 29, captioned a cheeky selfie posted via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 17.

Article continues below advertisement

Lorde Shared Sultry Shower Photos

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Lorde bared it all in new photos taken from her shower.
Source: @lorde/Instagram

Lorde bared it all in new photos taken from her shower.

In the photo, Lorde (real name: Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor) was fresh-faced with her dark, wavy hair pulled into a high, messy ponytail.

Her shoulders were completely bare as she lifted her hands to rub the back of her scalp. The musician appeared relaxed, closing her eyes as the hot water poured over her. She completed the clean girl look with tiny gold hoop earrings.

Article continues below advertisement

Lorde Bared it All in New Thirst Trap Snaps

Photo of Lorde is currently on her Ultrasound World Tour.
Source: @lorde/Instagram

Lorde is currently on her Ultrasound World Tour.

In another slide, the New Zealand singer-songwriter was all smiles as she looked at the camera, writing, "64 shows of sweat tears glitter and blood."

Lorde is currently on her ongoing Ultrasound World Tour, featuring a mix of arena shows and festival appearances.

MORE ON:
Lorde

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lorde Is Known For Her Transparency With Fans

Photo of Lorde admitted that she struggled to process her fame at 16.
Source: MEGA

Lorde admitted that she struggled to process her fame at 16.

The "Tennis Court" artist is known for her candidness with fans. Last September, Lorde reflected on skyrocketing to fame at 16 and how she struggled to fully process it at the time.

“I don’t totally understand that level of belief in myself, but I think you need that… that’s the thing about being a teenager. You just sort of do have this unchecked confidence,” she shared during an appearance on the “Take 5 with Zan Rowe" podcast.

Now, more than a decade later, she said she's in a completely different chapter of her life.

“I sit before you, a very different woman to the one I was before,” she told host Zan Rowe. “This cord cut between me and kind of femininity that I had been attached to for as long as I’d felt like a girl. I don't know if I’d ever really felt like a woman."

Lorde Released New Album in June 2025

Photo of Lorde said her album 'Virgin,' was a deep dive into what no longer served her.
Source: MEGA

Lorde said her album 'Virgin,' was a deep dive into what no longer served her.

Lorde revealed that her latest album, Virgin, which was released in June 2025, was a deep dive into what no longer served her.

“There’s going to be a lot of people who don’t think I’m a good girl anymore, a good woman. It’s over,” she told Rolling Stone of the project ahead of its release. “It will be over for a lot of people, and then for some people, I will have arrived. I’ll be where they always hoped I’d be.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.