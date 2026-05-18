Lorde Turns Heads as She Strips Down in Sultry Shower Photos

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Lorde held nothing back in a series of steamy shower photos. "Showering with you still ringing in my ears," the "Royals" singer, 29, captioned a cheeky selfie posted via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 17.

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Lorde Shared Sultry Shower Photos

Source: @lorde/Instagram Lorde bared it all in new photos taken from her shower.

In the photo, Lorde (real name: Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor) was fresh-faced with her dark, wavy hair pulled into a high, messy ponytail. Her shoulders were completely bare as she lifted her hands to rub the back of her scalp. The musician appeared relaxed, closing her eyes as the hot water poured over her. She completed the clean girl look with tiny gold hoop earrings.

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Lorde Bared it All in New Thirst Trap Snaps

Source: @lorde/Instagram Lorde is currently on her Ultrasound World Tour.

In another slide, the New Zealand singer-songwriter was all smiles as she looked at the camera, writing, "64 shows of sweat tears glitter and blood." Lorde is currently on her ongoing Ultrasound World Tour, featuring a mix of arena shows and festival appearances.

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Lorde Is Known For Her Transparency With Fans

Source: MEGA Lorde admitted that she struggled to process her fame at 16.

The "Tennis Court" artist is known for her candidness with fans. Last September, Lorde reflected on skyrocketing to fame at 16 and how she struggled to fully process it at the time. “I don’t totally understand that level of belief in myself, but I think you need that… that’s the thing about being a teenager. You just sort of do have this unchecked confidence,” she shared during an appearance on the “Take 5 with Zan Rowe" podcast. Now, more than a decade later, she said she's in a completely different chapter of her life. “I sit before you, a very different woman to the one I was before,” she told host Zan Rowe. “This cord cut between me and kind of femininity that I had been attached to for as long as I’d felt like a girl. I don't know if I’d ever really felt like a woman."

Lorde Released New Album in June 2025

Source: MEGA Lorde said her album 'Virgin,' was a deep dive into what no longer served her.