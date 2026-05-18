Lorenzo Lamas Opens Up About His Relationship With 'Amazing' Heather Locklear
May 18 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Lorenzo Lamas recently shared insights into his blossoming romance with Heather Locklear. In an interview with Fox News Digital, he described Locklear, 64, as “the most amazing woman that I think I’ve ever met.”
This revelation comes just weeks after news of their relationship surfaced.
When asked if he anticipated rekindling their relationship decades after they first met, Lamas, 68, responded, “The short answer is no.”
Their initial encounter took place over 40 years ago while Lamas starred in Falcon Crest and Locklear was in Dynasty.
Lamas articulated how his faith played a pivotal role in finding love again, stating, “With Jesus Christ in your life, you can accomplish anything.”
He emphasized the strength derived from faith, particularly in challenging times, saying, “there's no problem or event or anything that can compare to the strength that you feel when you know you’re following Christ.”
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Reports surfaced that Lamas and Locklear began dating in late 2025 and celebrated the New Year together in Las Vegas. They reportedly enjoyed a private dinner at Barry’s Steakhouse in the Circa Resort & Casino. Insiders indicate that the couple plans to introduce their adult children to each other.
Locklear shares daughter Ava Sambora with ex-husband Richie Sambora. In contrast, Lorenzo has children A.J. and Shayne with his late wife Michele Smith, daughters Victoria, Isabella, and Alexandra with model Shauna Sand, and son Paton with actress Daphne Ashbrook.
TMZ reported that Heather recently met Lorenzo’s kids and grandchildren, with sources describing the gathering as enjoyable. Earlier this month, Lorenzo shared a nostalgic throwback photo from their 1983 Playgirl magazine cover shoot.
He remarked, “I cannot believe that this was 43 years ago!”
In a since-deleted social media post, Lorenzo shared another intimate image from their past, captioning it, “100 years ago. God’s grace is truly amazing. ‘Love is patient, love is kind…It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.’ Corinthians 13:4–7.”