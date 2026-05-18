or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Heather Locklear
OK LogoCOUPLES

Lorenzo Lamas Opens Up About His Relationship With 'Amazing' Heather Locklear

split photo of Lorenzo Lamas & Heather Locklear
Source: MEGA;Fox News Digital

Lorenzo Lamas opened up about his romance with Heather Locklear, sharing how faith brought them together.

Profile Image

May 18 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lorenzo Lamas recently shared insights into his blossoming romance with Heather Locklear. In an interview with Fox News Digital, he described Locklear, 64, as “the most amazing woman that I think I’ve ever met.”

This revelation comes just weeks after news of their relationship surfaced.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lorenzo Lamas described Heather Locklear as an incredible partner as their relationship continues to grow.
Source: Fox News Digital

Lorenzo Lamas described Heather Locklear as an incredible partner as their relationship continues to grow.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

When asked if he anticipated rekindling their relationship decades after they first met, Lamas, 68, responded, “The short answer is no.”

Their initial encounter took place over 40 years ago while Lamas starred in Falcon Crest and Locklear was in Dynasty.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lorenzo Lamas said he never expected they would reconnect romantically.
Source: Fox News Digital

Lorenzo Lamas said he never expected they would reconnect romantically.

Article continues below advertisement

Lamas articulated how his faith played a pivotal role in finding love again, stating, “With Jesus Christ in your life, you can accomplish anything.”

He emphasized the strength derived from faith, particularly in challenging times, saying, “there's no problem or event or anything that can compare to the strength that you feel when you know you’re following Christ.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The couple first met over 40 years ago while working in Hollywood.
Source: MEGA

The couple first met over 40 years ago while working in Hollywood.

MORE ON:
Heather Locklear

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Reports surfaced that Lamas and Locklear began dating in late 2025 and celebrated the New Year together in Las Vegas. They reportedly enjoyed a private dinner at Barry’s Steakhouse in the Circa Resort & Casino. Insiders indicate that the couple plans to introduce their adult children to each other.

Locklear shares daughter Ava Sambora with ex-husband Richie Sambora. In contrast, Lorenzo has children A.J. and Shayne with his late wife Michele Smith, daughters Victoria, Isabella, and Alexandra with model Shauna Sand, and son Paton with actress Daphne Ashbrook.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @lorenzolamas/X
Article continues below advertisement

TMZ reported that Heather recently met Lorenzo’s kids and grandchildren, with sources describing the gathering as enjoyable. Earlier this month, Lorenzo shared a nostalgic throwback photo from their 1983 Playgirl magazine cover shoot.

He remarked, “I cannot believe that this was 43 years ago!”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lorenzo Lamas credited his faith for helping him find love again later in life.
Source: MEGA

Lorenzo Lamas credited his faith for helping him find love again later in life.

In a since-deleted social media post, Lorenzo shared another intimate image from their past, captioning it, “100 years ago. God’s grace is truly amazing. ‘Love is patient, love is kind…It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.’ Corinthians 13:4–7.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.