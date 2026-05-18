Lorenzo Lamas Opens Up About His Relationship With 'Amazing' Heather Locklear

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Lorenzo Lamas recently shared insights into his blossoming romance with Heather Locklear. In an interview with Fox News Digital, he described Locklear, 64, as “the most amazing woman that I think I’ve ever met.” This revelation comes just weeks after news of their relationship surfaced.

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Source: Fox News Digital Lorenzo Lamas described Heather Locklear as an incredible partner as their relationship continues to grow.

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When asked if he anticipated rekindling their relationship decades after they first met, Lamas, 68, responded, “The short answer is no.” Their initial encounter took place over 40 years ago while Lamas starred in Falcon Crest and Locklear was in Dynasty.

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Source: Fox News Digital Lorenzo Lamas said he never expected they would reconnect romantically.

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Lamas articulated how his faith played a pivotal role in finding love again, stating, “With Jesus Christ in your life, you can accomplish anything.” He emphasized the strength derived from faith, particularly in challenging times, saying, “there's no problem or event or anything that can compare to the strength that you feel when you know you’re following Christ.”

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Source: MEGA The couple first met over 40 years ago while working in Hollywood.

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Reports surfaced that Lamas and Locklear began dating in late 2025 and celebrated the New Year together in Las Vegas. They reportedly enjoyed a private dinner at Barry’s Steakhouse in the Circa Resort & Casino. Insiders indicate that the couple plans to introduce their adult children to each other. Locklear shares daughter Ava Sambora with ex-husband Richie Sambora. In contrast, Lorenzo has children A.J. and Shayne with his late wife Michele Smith, daughters Victoria, Isabella, and Alexandra with model Shauna Sand, and son Paton with actress Daphne Ashbrook.

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I cannot believe that this was 43 years ago! Side note, speedos on request only #HeatherLocklear #Playgirl #80s pic.twitter.com/M1mf4FK47K — Lorenzo Lamas (@lorenzolamas) December 4, 2025 Source: @lorenzolamas/X

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TMZ reported that Heather recently met Lorenzo’s kids and grandchildren, with sources describing the gathering as enjoyable. Earlier this month, Lorenzo shared a nostalgic throwback photo from their 1983 Playgirl magazine cover shoot. He remarked, “I cannot believe that this was 43 years ago!”

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Source: MEGA Lorenzo Lamas credited his faith for helping him find love again later in life.