Lori Harvey Exposes Her Backside in Daring Backless Dress: Photo

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Lori Harvey is turning heads with another bold fashion moment in Paris. The model showed off a daring outfit that left little to the imagination in a new series of Instagram photos. Harvey posed in a backless black dress featuring thin straps tied at her shoulders. The revealing design left her backside exposed, while the low-cut silhouette extended down to her hips.

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Source: @TUDDYNANA/INSTAGRAM Lori Harvey showed off a daring black backless dress in a new series of photos shared on Instagram.

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In one photo, Harvey looked over her shoulder at the camera to show off the dress from behind. She styled her dark hair in a sleek, center-parted look and completed her glam with defined eye makeup and a glossy lip. “🫦,” she wrote in the caption.

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Fans React to Harvey's Daring Look

Source: MEGA Fans filled the comments section with compliments about the model's revealing look.

The photos quickly caught fans' attention, with several people heading to the comments section to share their reactions. “Yall see it 😍😍😍😍😍,” one quipped. Another added, “Cheeky! 😍🔥.” “Breathtaking,” a third mentioned. “Hottie,” a fourth chimed in. Beyond her fashion moments, Harvey has also been building her career as an entrepreneur, with a focus on supporting other women in business.

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Harvey Opened Up About Supporting Women Entrepreneurs

Source: @LORIHARVEY/INSTAGRAM Lori Harvey has launched SKN by LH and YEVRAH Swim while collaborating with fashion brands including Good American and PrettyLittleThing.

In a recent interview with Complex at the Create & Cultivate festival, Harvey discussed how she hopes to use her role to encourage women business owners. She also hosted a private gathering for women entrepreneurs on September 20. "Supporting women, especially women business owners, is something I really value," Harvey said at the event. "I love being able to bring that into this role." Harvey has already made moves in the business world, launching her skincare company, SKN by LH, and swimwear brand, YEVRAH Swim. She has also worked with fashion companies including Good American and PrettyLittleThing.

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How Modeling Influenced Her Brands

Source: MEGA Lori Harvey's experiences in the modeling industry inspired her to make inclusivity a priority when developing her own brands.

Her experience in the modeling industry has played a major role in how she approaches her own businesses. Harvey previously opened up how those experiences influenced her commitment to inclusivity. “I absolutely felt pressure to be a certain size, especially when I first started,” she told the outlet StyleCaster in 2024 “When you’re backstage and they’re fitting you, everything is sample size. You’re expected to be very, very tall and very, very thin.” “I’ll be honest, I definitely was self-conscious about it when I first started, because I’m not a traditional model,” she continued. When it came to developing my brands, I was like, ‘OK, inclusivity is number one on my list.’”

Harvey Shared Her Approach to Fitness and Diet