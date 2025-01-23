Model Lori Harvey Sizzles in Low-Cut Latex Bodysuit for Sultry 'Playboy' Photoshoot
Lori Harvey is turning heads with her latest photoshoot.
The gorgeous model won the coveted gig of being Playboy's cover girl for their upcoming issue, which marks the brand's first print edition in years after moving the publication to web-only in 2020.
"PLAYBOY returns to print with Lori Harvey on the cover. Preorder today. On stands 02.10.25," a caption read in a Thursday, January 23, post that featured a video of the star, 28, working the camera while in a black latex bodysuit and black over-the-knee fur-trimmed boots.
The outfit featured a plunging neckline, a high-cut bottom and big shoulder embellishments.
Harvey also donned a face covering and a black backless gown in the clip, which allowed her G-string underwear to show.
Fans went crazy over the announcement and the photoshoot footage, with one person joking of the magazine, "Spectacular... I'll have 14 of them🤲🏽."
"Stop this will be the first and only time I will ever purchase Playboy," a second admirer admitted, while a third declared, "OMG!! LOVE HER SO MUCH!!"
It's believed Steve Harvey's daughter is currently single, and though she was last linked to Luka Sabbat, 27, in the summer of 2024, she insisted their relationship was platonic.
"Me and Luka have been friends for years. Let’s not start this narrative," she replied in a TikTok suggesting they were dating.
Prior to that, the SKN by LH founder dated actor Damson Idris, 33, for around a year before parting ways in November 2023.
"We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication," he told The Hollywood Reporter of the split. "We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together."
Perhaps the star's most famous romance was with Hollywood hunk Michael B. Jordan, whom she was with for about a year and a half before calling it quits in June 2022.
The Black Panther star, 37, joked about the split when he hosted Saturday Night Live in 2023.
"Now, most people after a breakup are like, 'I’m gonna get in better shape.' But, I was already in Creed shape! So, I had to be like, ‘Alright, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya," he joked, mentioning the exclusive dating app used by celebrities.
"After the breakup, everyone thought I was so heartbroken because when the news came out, I was at a basketball game and they caught me looking [disappointed]," the actor continued. "Look, I was just chilling but the Internet decided that was me being sad. Lucky for me, if you Google ‘Sad Michael Jordan’ the first 8,000 results are [of the basketball star crying]."