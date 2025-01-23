Model Lori Harvey Sizzles in Low-Cut Latex Bodysuit for Sultry 'Playboy' Photoshoot

It's believed Steve Harvey's daughter is currently single, and though she was last linked to Luka Sabbat, 27, in the summer of 2024, she insisted their relationship was platonic.

"Me and Luka have been friends for years. Let’s not start this narrative," she replied in a TikTok suggesting they were dating.

Prior to that, the SKN by LH founder dated actor Damson Idris, 33, for around a year before parting ways in November 2023.

"We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication," he told The Hollywood Reporter of the split. "We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together."