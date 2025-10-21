Lori Loughlin Feels 'Betrayed' by Ex Mossimo Giannulli After Shocking Split, Reveals Source: 'It's Not a Happy Situation'

Article continues below advertisement

Lori Loughlin is having a hard time with her marital demise. The Full House star was reportedly left devastated after separating from her husband of nearly 28 years, Mossimo Giannulli. While initial reports about the pair's split suggested the breakup wouldn't be permanent, sources now believe a reconciliation is "unlikely."

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were married for almost 28 years before their split.

According to an insider, the last few years for Loughlin, 61, and Giannulli, 62, "put a strain on their marriage." "Things have never been the same" after the longtime lovers "weathered the college admission fallout and the prison sentences together," the confidant told People on Tuesday, October 21. When asked about the matter, Giannulli told the news outlet he had "zero comments."

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli 'Living Apart' Amid Split

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli both served time in prison due to their college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli's worlds were turned upside down in 2020, when they pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud after being accused of paying $500,000 for their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella "Bella" Rose, to get accepted into the University of Southern California. As a result, Lori was locked behind bars for two months, while Mossimo spent five months in prison. Despite displaying a united front in the years since they were released from jail, Lori and Mossimo have recently been "living apart and moving on with separate priorities," the source explained.

'Full House' Star 'Feels Betrayed' by Estranged Husband

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin 'feels betrayed' by Mossimo Giannulli, according to a source.

"Lori feels betrayed," the insider admitted. "It's not a happy situation for her. They're in very different places right now and it's unlikely that they'll find their way back together." As a divorce seems to be looming on the horizon, a separate source opened up to People about how Olivia, 26, and Bella, 27, are doing in the wake of their parents' separation. "There’s no drama or resentment. They’ve seen how hard their mom and dad have tried over the years, and they’re focused on keeping things peaceful and staying close as a family," the confidant confessed, noting the situation has "obviously been tough, but Olivia and Bella aren’t taking sides." "They both love their parents and just want them to be happy. At the end of the day, they just want everyone to be okay," the source concluded.

Lori Loughlin 'Devastated' by Mossimo Giannulli Split

Source: MEGA Lori Loughlin shares two daughters with Mossimo Giannulli.