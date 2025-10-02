Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Split After Nearly 28 Years of Marriage: 'They Are Living Apart'

Article continues below advertisement

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are separated after nearly 28 years of marriage, an outlet confirmed on Thursday, October 2. "They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time," Loughlin's representative Elizabeth Much said in a statement.

Lori Loughlin and her estranged husband went to jail after being involved in the college admissions scandal.

The pair, who married on Thanksgiving Day in 1997, recently put up their Hidden Hills mansion up for sale in February. The duo previously made headlines for being involved in a high-profile college admissions scandal involving their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, in 2019. In May 2020, the Full House star, 61, and her husband pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud after they were accused of paying $500,000 for their daughters to get into the University of Southern California. They claimed the girls were on the school's crew team though they never were involved in the sport.

Lori Loughlin served two months in prison.

The actress was sentenced to two months in federal prison while her husband was behind bars for five months in August of that same year. Loughlin was released from prison in December 2020. In her first major interview in 2024, she discussed how she got through the tough period in her life. "As an actress, I hear 'no' a lot, so I just have to be myself and persevere and try not to let in negativity," the mom-of-two stated. "My advice is to just keep moving forward. Everyone has good times and bad times. That’s life. I think you just have to pick yourself up. Nobody said life was going to be a breeze. There’s beauty in life, but there’s also hardship in life," she continued.

Lori Loughlin said 'stuff happens to everyone' four years post-scandal.

Loughlin didn't directly address the scandal, but she discussed how she's changed in the last few years. "Stuff happens to everyone," she said. "We’ve all been in positions to ask for forgiveness but to ask for it, you have to learn and know how to give forgiveness, too." "My family wasn’t one to hold grudges," she continued. "I didn’t grow up in a household where if you made a mistake, you weren’t forgiven. No one is perfect, we all make mistakes. So I was always told to let stuff go. And I think for your own health, you have to let things go because you can’t hang on to negativity. Life’s too short.”

Lori Loughlin shares two daughters with her estranged husband.