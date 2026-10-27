John Stamos Says Lori Loughlin Had to Win Him Over Before Landing Her Iconic 'Full House' Role as Aunt Becky: 'Put Me in My Place'

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In an alternate universe, Lori Loughlin could have never played Aunt Becky. Apparently, she had to win over John Stamos before he could be happy with her iconic role on Full House, the two actors revealed during a panel discussion at '90s Con.

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John Stamos Thought Lori Loughlin Was Too 'Cute' for the Role

Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE John Stamos didn't think Lori Loughlin was right for the role.

During a panel discussion with many members of the Full House cast, Stamos remembered telling series creator Jeff Franklin that Loughlin was "cute" and "adorable" but that he didn't think she was "tough enough to put Jesse in his place." The actress was slated to play Uncle Jesse's new girlfriend.

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John Stamos Soon Realized He Was Wrong

Source: WARNER BROS. TV/YOUTUBE John Stamos was wrong about Lori Loughlin.

Stamos' reservations were short-lived, because as soon as Loughlin's character was introduced in Season 2, episode two, it became clear he had been wrong about her. "Scene one, she came and she put me in my place," he recalled, explaining that Loughlin was "a perfect combination of this adorable, sweet girl" and someone who could be tough when she needed to be. The actress was only set to play Becky for six episodes, but ended up becoming a beloved part of the extended Tanner family.

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Lori Loughlin and John Stamos Already Knew Each Other

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Source: AP1 / HTTP: / WWW.WENN.COM / MEGA Lori Loughlin and John Stamos' paths had already crossed.

Stamos and Loughlin actually already knew each other before she was introduced to Full House. "I knew John, because we both started out in daytime television, and he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy when he was on General Hospital," the 90210 actress recalled. "That’s how we met because I was the presenter of the category he was up for. He didn’t win. Darnell Williams won from All My Children. And so to this day he [says], 'You couldn’t have said, John Stamos?'"

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Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

'Full House' Is a Cult Classic Sitcom

Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE 'Full House' remains a fan-favorite.