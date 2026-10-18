NEWS Lori Loughlin Shares Hilarious Plane Video With 'Full House' Costar John Stamos as He Tries to Keep His Distance With His Dinner Tray: Watch Source: MEGA/@LORILAUGHLIN INSTAGRAM The actors are still super close. Larry Stansbury Oct. 18 2026, Updated 3:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Lori Loughlin and John Stamos are bringing their Full House chemistry to the skies! The actress, 62, shared a hilarious video of herself and her former television husband, 63, sitting beside each other on an airplane. On Saturday, October 17, Loughlin took to Instagram to poke fun at Stamos, who appeared to be trying to create some personal space between them during their flight. "@johnstamos trying to use the dinner tray as a partition. 🤣✈️," she captioned the amusing clip.

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Source: @LORILOUGHLIN/INSTAGRAM John tried to create some personal space between them during their flight.

Naturally, the moment brought back memories of their on-screen relationship as Jesse and Becky Katsopolis on Full House. Of course, fans immediately loved the cute clip. One person wrote, "There’s no escape! Together forever! 😂," while another said, "Aunt Becky and Uncle Jessie are back!😂." A third person added, "Just PLANE silly! Have Mercy!"

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Lori Loughlin and John Stamos Reunite After Nearly Four Decades of Friendship

Source: FULL HOUSE/YOUTUBE The two played one of television's favorite couples on 'Full House.'

Loughlin and Stamos became household names playing one of television's favorite couples on Full House, which aired from 1987 to 1995. Stamos portrayed Jesse Katsopolis, the music-loving uncle who helped raise his three nieces alongside Danny Tanner and Joey Gladstone. Loughlin joined the series as Rebecca Donaldson, a television journalist who eventually fell in love with Jesse. Their characters married and welcomed twin sons, Nicky and Alex, becoming an important part of the show's family dynamic.

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'Full House' Cast Honor Bob Saget

Source: @LORILOUGHLIN/INSTAGRAM Lori and John reunited with several of their former costars.

The airplane post comes just days after Loughlin and Stamos reunited with several of their former costars for a meaningful evening honoring the late Bob Saget. Stamos received the Bob Saget Legacy Award at the Scleroderma Research Foundation's Cool Comedy – Hot Cuisine fundraising event. The reunion was particularly meaningful because Saget, who portrayed family patriarch Danny Tanner, had been a longtime supporter of the organization. His sister, Gay Saget, died from systemic scleroderma in 1994 at age 47. Bob died in January 2022 at age 65. As OK! previously reported, Lori shared several photos from the fundraiser and reflected on the importance of maintaining the friendships she developed during her time on the show.

Lori Loughlin Recently Returned to Instagram With a 'Full House' Reunion

Source: @LORILOUGHLIN/INSTAGRAM Lori made her return to Instagram with a nostalgic nod to the sitcom.