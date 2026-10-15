Lori Loughlin Looks Ageless as She Reunites With 'Full House' Costars Amid Facelift Rumors: Photos
Oct. 15 2026, Published 10:18 a.m. ET
Lori Loughlin showed off her youthful appearance alongside her Full House costars.
The actress attended an event hosted by the Scleroderma Research Foundation with John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin and shared photos of the evening via her Instagram on Wednesday, October 14.
Loughlin's latest public appearance has fueled speculation that she has gone under the knife, possibly for a facelift.
The longtime friends were there to watch Stamos receive the Bob Saget Scleroderma Award in honor of the fellow Full House star who passed away in 2022.
"It was such a beautiful night watching John receive the Bob Saget Scleroderma Award. I was surrounded by friends that I consider family, people I’ve known for decades who have been there for me through many phases of life. What a blessing to see how Bob continues to bring us all together. Bob, you are forever in our hearts. I love you," she captioned her post.
The Comments Section
Friends and fans alike rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts about the 62-year-old's ageless look.
Bure wrote, "What a stunning night with a stunning friend ⭐️ Love you beauty."
"You look so pretty!!!" commented Loughlin's oldest daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli.
Another social media user said, "Literally thought this was one of ur daughters 😭😭😭."
A second questioned, "Aunt Becky, what fountain are you drinking out of??" before a third replied, "The fountain of plastic surgery 🙄."
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Lori Loughlin Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors
The outing comes as Loughlin first sparked plastic surgery rumors back in March.
The star looked unrecognizable as she rocked glam makeup and effortless waves at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s Unforgettable Evening 2026 Gala on March 11, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
At the time, fans were quick to point out how different she looked.
"Is Lori Loughlin in the room with us??" one person wondered, while another laughed, "That’s not Lori Laughlin 😂😂😂."
A third questioned, "Who is that?"
A Plastic Surgeon Weighs In
Dr. Onir Spiegel, Director of Aesthetic Services at The Spiegel Center, exclusively told OK! that Loughlin may have gotten plastic surgery.
"It appears that Lori Loughlin may have undergone a deep plane facelift, along with some form of skin resurfacing — such as Ellacor or a CO₂ laser — to smooth fine lines and improve overall skin texture," she claimed. "Her jawline appears significantly more defined, and there is noticeable improvement in the cheeks and the area around the eyes. This could be the result of extending the facelift in a more vertical direction, possibly combined with a temporal brow lift."
That being said, the doctor noted her smoother complexion may also be "influenced by photo filters or lighting, similar to what we’ve seen in other high-profile cases where results appear more dramatic in images than in real life."