Lori Loughlin Looks Ageless as She Reunites With 'Full House' Costars Amid Facelift Rumors: Photos

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Source: @LORILOUGHLIN/INSTAGRAM The costars attended the event for John Stamos to receive the Bob Saget Scleroderma Award.

The longtime friends were there to watch Stamos receive the Bob Saget Scleroderma Award in honor of the fellow Full House star who passed away in 2022. "It was such a beautiful night watching John receive the Bob Saget Scleroderma Award. I was surrounded by friends that I consider family, people I’ve known for decades who have been there for me through many phases of life. What a blessing to see how Bob continues to bring us all together. Bob, you are forever in our hearts. I love you," she captioned her post.

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The Comments Section

Source: @LORILOUGHLIN/INSTAGRAM One person wondered 'what fountain' of youth Lori Loughlin is drinking from.

Friends and fans alike rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts about the 62-year-old's ageless look. Bure wrote, "What a stunning night with a stunning friend ⭐️ Love you beauty." "You look so pretty!!!" commented Loughlin's oldest daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli. Another social media user said, "Literally thought this was one of ur daughters 😭😭😭." A second questioned, "Aunt Becky, what fountain are you drinking out of??" before a third replied, "The fountain of plastic surgery 🙄."

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Lori Loughlin Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors

Source: @LORILOUGHLIN/INSTAGRAM Fans think Lori Loughlin may have gotten plastic surgery.

The outing comes as Loughlin first sparked plastic surgery rumors back in March. The star looked unrecognizable as she rocked glam makeup and effortless waves at the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s Unforgettable Evening 2026 Gala on March 11, in Beverly Hills, Calif. At the time, fans were quick to point out how different she looked. "Is Lori Loughlin in the room with us??" one person wondered, while another laughed, "That’s not Lori Laughlin 😂😂😂." A third questioned, "Who is that?"

A Plastic Surgeon Weighs In

Source: @LORILOUGHLIN/INSTAGRAM Dr. Onir Spiege said the actress 'may have undergone' the procedure.