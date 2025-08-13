or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > celeb deaths
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Horror Film Star Lorna Raver Dead at 81

Photo of Lorna Raver.
Source: MEGA

Lorna Raver recently died at age 81.

Profile Image

Aug. 13 2025, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Lorna Raver has died at the age of 81.

The Caller actress passed away on May 12, though her death wasn't revealed to the public until the release of the "In Memoriam" section of SAG-AFTRA’s Summer 2025 magazine edition on Wednesday, August 13. Her cause of death remains unknown at this time.

Article continues below advertisement

Remembering Lorna Raver's Career

Image of Lorna Raver starred as Mrs. Sylvia Ganush in the 2009 horror film 'Drag Me to H---.'
Source: MEGA

Lorna Raver starred as Mrs. Sylvia Ganush in the 2009 horror film 'Drag Me to H---.'

Raver was best known for her role in the Sam Raimi-directed 2009 horror film Drag Me to H--- — which sees her character, an elderly woman named Mrs. Sylvia Ganush, place the Lamia curse on Allison Lohman’s character Christine Brown in retaliation for denying her request for an extension on her home loan.

The late Hollywood star admitted in Jason Norman’s 2014 book, Welcome to Our Nightmares: Behind the Scene With Today’s Horror Actors, Raver confessed she had no idea Drag Me to H--- was a scary movie plot line when she auditioned for her role.

Article continues below advertisement

Lorna Raver Didn't Know She Was Auditioning for a Horror Film

Image of Lorna Raver loved how 'powerful' her 'Drag Me to H---' character was.
Source: MEGA

Lorna Raver loved how 'powerful' her 'Drag Me to H---' character was.

She explained: "While I knew of [Raimi’s] work from other films, I was so ignorant of the whole horror genre that I had never even heard of the Evil Dead [movies]. I was definitely interested in doing it because of Sam Raimi, but I was not fully aware of exactly what I was getting into until it happened."

"What I liked about the character, was that she was powerful," Raver declared.

Raver also replaced Millie Perkins in the role of concentration camp survivor Rebecca Kaplan in the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless from 2006-2007.

MORE ON:
celeb deaths

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lorna Raver Was Once Married to Yuri Rasovsky

image of Lorna Raver was married to Yuri Rasovsky from 1987 until his death in 2012.
Source: MEGA

Lorna Raver was married to Yuri Rasovsky from 1987 until his death in 2012.

Aside from a successful career, Raver also experienced love throughout her lifetime.

Born in Pennsylvania, the actress was married to radio writer and producer Yuri Rasovsky from 1987 until he died in 2012.

Fans React to Lorna Raver's Death

Image of fans were sad to learn of Lorna Raver's passing.
Source: MEGA

Fans were sad to learn of Lorna Raver's passing.

Tributes quickly rolled in after news broke about Raver's death on Wednesday.

"Such a talented actress," one person declared via X, as another social media user added, "maybe I'll watch Drag Me to H--- tonight. Her role is A+."

"Not many characters gave me the creeps within a horror movie. This one did. Give her the crown. RIP Lorna, a third fan admitted, as a fourth declared: "Very sad. She was the highlight of Drag Me to H---. RIP."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.