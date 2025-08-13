BREAKING NEWS Horror Film Star Lorna Raver Dead at 81 Source: MEGA Lorna Raver recently died at age 81. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 13 2025, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

Lorna Raver has died at the age of 81. The Caller actress passed away on May 12, though her death wasn't revealed to the public until the release of the "In Memoriam" section of SAG-AFTRA’s Summer 2025 magazine edition on Wednesday, August 13. Her cause of death remains unknown at this time.

Remembering Lorna Raver's Career

Source: MEGA Lorna Raver starred as Mrs. Sylvia Ganush in the 2009 horror film 'Drag Me to H---.'

Raver was best known for her role in the Sam Raimi-directed 2009 horror film Drag Me to H--- — which sees her character, an elderly woman named Mrs. Sylvia Ganush, place the Lamia curse on Allison Lohman’s character Christine Brown in retaliation for denying her request for an extension on her home loan. The late Hollywood star admitted in Jason Norman’s 2014 book, Welcome to Our Nightmares: Behind the Scene With Today’s Horror Actors, Raver confessed she had no idea Drag Me to H--- was a scary movie plot line when she auditioned for her role.

Lorna Raver Didn't Know She Was Auditioning for a Horror Film

Source: MEGA Lorna Raver loved how 'powerful' her 'Drag Me to H---' character was.

She explained: "While I knew of [Raimi’s] work from other films, I was so ignorant of the whole horror genre that I had never even heard of the Evil Dead [movies]. I was definitely interested in doing it because of Sam Raimi, but I was not fully aware of exactly what I was getting into until it happened." "What I liked about the character, was that she was powerful," Raver declared. Raver also replaced Millie Perkins in the role of concentration camp survivor Rebecca Kaplan in the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless from 2006-2007.

Lorna Raver Was Once Married to Yuri Rasovsky

Source: MEGA Lorna Raver was married to Yuri Rasovsky from 1987 until his death in 2012.

Aside from a successful career, Raver also experienced love throughout her lifetime. Born in Pennsylvania, the actress was married to radio writer and producer Yuri Rasovsky from 1987 until he died in 2012.

Fans React to Lorna Raver's Death

Source: MEGA Fans were sad to learn of Lorna Raver's passing.