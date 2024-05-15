From 'Final Destination to 'The Ring': 10 Best Horror Movies of the 2000s

American Psycho

Based on the 1991 novel by Bret Easton Ellis, American Psycho stars Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman, a wealthy investment banker who lives his life as a killer. He hides his victims' bodies around his home, including a severed head inside a freezer. It also features Justin Theroux, Josh Lucas, Reese Witherspoon, Samantha Mathis, Willem Dafoe and Jared Leto, to name a few.

Eden Lake

Eden Lake tells the story of a young couple spending a weekend at a remote lake where they meet hostile individuals committing crimes. James Watkins's directorial debut project won the Best Horror at the 14th Empire Awards in 2009.

Final Destination 4

The fourth film in the Final Destination franchise, The Final Destination or The Final Destination 4, features accidents that kill a group of people one by one after surviving a stock car race. Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten, Nick Zano, Haley Webb, Justin Welborn, Mykelti Williamson, Andrew Fiscella and Krista Allen are among the cast members.

Orphan

Jaume Collet Serra's 2009 psychological horror film Orphan focuses on a couple who adopt a mysterious psychopathic young girl after losing their unborn child. After taking her home, a series of dangerous events start occurring. The film clinched the International Feature Length Competition Golden Raven at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival in 2010 following its release.

Paranormal Activity

In Paranormal Activity, a young couple starts feeling a supernatural force inside their home, prompting them to set up a camera to find out what is haunting them. Katie Featherston stars in the film along with Micah Sloat, Ashley Palmer, Amber Armstrong and Mark Fredrichs.

Saw

James Wan-directed 2004 horror film Saw introduces the Jigsaw Killer, who creates deadly games for his victims to test their ability to survive. Two strangers find themselves inside a room and ultimately become the mystery killer's pawns.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

Based on the book The Exorcism of Anneliese Michel, the 2005 film The Exorcism of Emily Rose explores the life of a Catholic diocesan priest who performs an exorcism on a young woman that ultimately kills her. The Scott Derrickson-directed film has a star-studded cast: Laura Linney, Joshua Close, Jennifer Carpenter, Tom Wilkinson, Henry Czerny and Colm Feore, to name a few.

The Others

The multi-awarded film The Others is about a religious mother-of-two who moves to the English coast with her two children during World War II. Upon their arrival at their new home, her photosensitive daughter claims she sees ghosts. From there, supernatural events make her realize that the child's stories are all true. Nicole Kidman plays the leading role and stars alongside Fionnula Flanagan, Christopher Eccleston, James Bentley, Alakina Mann and Alexander Vince.

The Ring

A remake of Hideo Nakata's 1998 Japanese film, Gore Verbinski's The Ring chronicles the mystery surrounding a cursed videotape that kills anyone who views it after seven days. The Ring won the Best Movie – Horror awards at the Saturn Awards 2002 and Teen Choice Awards 2003.

Trick 'r Treat

Dylan Baker, Anna Paquin, Brian Cox and Rochelle Aytes work together in the 2007 film Trick 'r Treat, which is about a demon trick-or-treating while wearing a burlap sack over their head.