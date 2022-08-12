Lourissa Setu Discloses How Modeling Helped With Her 'Self-Worth' And Was The Key To Leveling Up

In 2018 she had her first taste of being able to monetize her content and get creative with how she used her social media to generate an income. She felt sheer determination to make it work and do something bigger than the 9-5 she was still currently stuck in. She found herself moving back into her Father’s house and found herself struggling to make enough money to move out and quit her old job. One of her first business ventures required a large investment that scarily left her with only $4 to her name. She put everything on the line for what she wanted her life to look and feel like. She finally found her way and was able to quit her old job in 2020.

“When you want something bad enough you can overcome the fears you need to make it happen! I never saw myself as a model, yet it took me to places like Rarotonga where I am now featured in a vehicle advert and the Rarotonga newspaper. I also never saw myself as an influencer and creating an income using social media either, yet finally, in 2020 I got to a place where I could leave my 9-5 job!”