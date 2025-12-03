or
'Love Is Blind' Divorce Shocker: Season 3 Stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux Announce Split After 4 Years of Marriage

Photo of Alexa and Brennon Lemieux
Source: @alexalemieux/Instagram

'Love Is Blind' Season 3 stars Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux announced their split after four years of marriage.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 3 2025, Published 11:21 a.m. ET

Love Is Blind Season 3 stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux have ended their marriage after four years together.

“After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage,” Alexa, 31, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, December 3. “This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a great deal of care, respect, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared.”

LIB's Alexa and Brennon Announced Split After 4 Years of Marriage

Photo of 'Love Is Blind' stars Alexa and Brennon met on Season 3 of the Netflix show.
Source: @alexalemieux/Instagram

'Love Is Blind' stars Alexa and Brennon met on Season 3 of the Netflix show.

The statement continued, “We entered this relationship with love and optimism, and we leave it with gratitude for the experiences that shaped us and the growth we each gained along the way.”

The Love Is Blind couple emphasized that they remained committed to coparenting their daughter, Vienna, whom they welcomed in July 2024.

Alexa and Brennon 'Remain Supportive' of Each Other

Photo of Alexa and Brennon remain committed to coparenting their daughter, Vienna.
Source: @alexalemieux/Instagram

Alexa and Brennon remain committed to coparenting their daughter, Vienna.

“While our journey as a married couple is coming to an end, we remain supportive of one another, devoted to our daughter, and committed to navigating this transition with compassion,” she continued. “We kindly ask for privacy as we move forward and focus on our individual paths while keeping our precious daughter as our top priority.”

Fans have followed Alexa and Brennon's romance since it started during Season 3 of Love Is Blind, which took place in Dallas, Texas. The series was filmed in 2021 and aired on Netflix one year later.

Alexa and Brennon Tied the Knot During 'Love Is Blind' Season 3

Photo of Alexa and Brennon met during Season 3 of 'Love Is Blind,' which premiered on Netflix in 2022.
Source: @alexalemieux/Instagram

Alexa and Brennon met during Season 3 of 'Love Is Blind,' which premiered on Netflix in 2022.

The pair shared an instant connection and quickly gravitated toward each other, declaring their relationship after only a few dates in the pods. After getting engaged sight unseen, the pair tied the knot during the Season 3 finale.

“I’m head over heels in love with her, I was absolute in the way that I felt,” he said after the finale aired. “Things are great. Things are wonderful. We’ve been able to finally get the families together for a bunch of different events.”

LIB's Alexa and Brennon Welcomed First Child in July 2024

Photo of Alexa and Brennon Lemieux became parents to their daughter in July 2024.
Source: @alexalemieux/Instagram

Alexa and Brennon Lemieux became parents to their daughter in July 2024.

Their relationship continued in the fast lane as the pair revealed they were expecting their first child in January 2024. “The best of me and the best of you, baby Lemieux coming soon 🤍,” the Love Is Blind alums captioned a joint Instagram post at the time, featuring photos of Brennon cradling Alexa’s growing baby bump.

