9 'Love Is Blind' Couples Who Are Still Together: From Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez to Matt Barnett and Amber Pike
Brennon and Alexa Lemieux
Love Is Blind alums Brennon Lemieux and his now-wife, Alexa Lemieux, felt the spark after a few dates in Season 3 of the series. The pair took things to the next level and tied the knot in November 2022.
Brennon and Alexa confirmed they were expecting their first child in January after trying to conceive for more than a year.
"I just love looking in the mirror, because I remember not being pregnant and looking in the mirror and [thinking], 'Oh, I just can't wait for something to be there,'" Alexa said during an interview with People. "Now there is, and I'm like, I love it! I just lay my hands on my stomach and just rub it all the time. I'm obsessed."
Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell Brown
Love Is Blind Season 4 couple Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell Brown exchanged their vows in May 2022 but kept the news secret until the release of their season in April 2023.
"Keeping a whole marriage a secret for a year isn't easy but that didn't stop us from living our lives!" they announced in an Instagram post. "Here's a sneak peek into what we've been up over the past year. More to come! #brettany #loveisblind #happy #meetthebrowns."
In August 2023, the couple spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their plans to start a family "sometime in the future."
Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton
Five days after meeting on the Netflix TV show, Cameron Hamilton proposed to his now-wife, Lauren-Speed Hamilton, and tied the knot in November 2018.
"Every day we've spent together has been a blessing to me," Cameron said in his vows. "You made me want to be a better man and you have everything I need in a partner."
"Cameron, I love that you make me feel comfortable being fully myself," Lauren said. "No matter how flawed, goofy, or broken I may have been. I'm thankful for our time together. I've never had a man love me as purely and as selflessly as you have … I'm grateful for you."
Years after their wedding, the pair spoke about the pressure they felt from the public to start a family. Per Cameron, they already talked about wanting to have their kids on their own timeline.
Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés
Love Is Blind Season 6 stars Johnny McIntyre and Amy Cortés proved they the experiment works. In fact, they were the only couple from the same season to tie the knot.
Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin Appiah
In May 2022, Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin Appiah wed despite the former's mother initially disapproving of their relationship.
"A couple days before I knew that I had to make up my mind because I felt like if I was on the fence on that day, I would've made a decision and regretted it later," Kwame told Us Weekly nearly a year after their wedding. "We went ahead and actually got a lease to an apartment in Seattle a couple days before … to know, like, 'Hey, at least we're willing to take this next step and see how it goes from here.'"
They marked their first anniversary at Disneyland as they both love Disney and Pixar films.
Matt Barnett and Amber Pike
Coming strong off Season 1 of Love Is Blind, Matt Barnett and Amber Pike have been married since 2018. Since then, they've traveled and attended events while also sharing their milestones online.
"5 years later and somehow I really do love you more today than the day we said "I do,'" the Mana Naturals co-owner captioned a video to mark their fifth anniversary in November 2023.
She continued, "Our love is greater now than it was then because it is a choice we have made and put effort in to every day for the past 5 years and I know that is something we will continue to do for the rest of our lives…5 years down and a lifetime more to look forward to."
Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed
Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed tied the knot in 2021 but did not live together until two years later. The ballet dancer took to Instagram to announce she and the sales executive were taking the next step in their relationship.
"Honey I'm home," she wrote.
Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez
Love Is Blind Season 5 couple Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez did not let their seven-year age gap stop them from falling in love.
They wed in June 2022 before holding a second ceremony in Puerto Rico. However, their romance got tested when they had to be in a long-distance marriage due to Johnson's relocation to California for work.
She told Entertainment Weekly, "We are trying to get used to this new schedule, and he's also doing his MBA. He loves to go to school, apparently, this is his second masters [degree]. We are just trying to really thrive in our careers."
"We just miss each other so much, so every second that we have together, we try to really cherish it and try to be there as much as we can for each other when we are actually in the same place. The challenge is just traveling in airports. I hate airports so much, but besides that, it's been amazing," Gonzalez continued.
Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski
Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski flaunted their undeniable connection on Season 4 of Love Is Blind, though he initially chose Irina Solomonova.
They wed in May 2022 but only announced it to the world in April 2023.
In November 2023, they confirmed to People they were expecting their first child.
"Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we've been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing. I'm really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people. It's definitely brought us a ton of joy," said Bliss.