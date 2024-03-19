9 'Love Is Blind' Couples Who Are Still Together: From Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez to Matt Barnett and Amber Pike

Love Is Blind alums Brennon Lemieux and his now-wife, Alexa Lemieux, felt the spark after a few dates in Season 3 of the series. The pair took things to the next level and tied the knot in November 2022.

Brennon and Alexa confirmed they were expecting their first child in January after trying to conceive for more than a year.

"I just love looking in the mirror, because I remember not being pregnant and looking in the mirror and [thinking], 'Oh, I just can't wait for something to be there,'" Alexa said during an interview with People. "Now there is, and I'm like, I love it! I just lay my hands on my stomach and just rub it all the time. I'm obsessed."