EXCLUSIVE 'Love Is Blind' Stars Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre Still Feel Like They're in the 'Honeymoon Phase' After 2 Years of Marriage Source: @amytiffany/Instagram Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre got married on Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind.' Rebecca Friedman Sept. 12 2025, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre married sight unseen during Season 6 of Love Is Blind — and they haven't looked back since. As the only couple to successfully marry during their season, Cortés and McIntyre have proven that modern fairytales can come true, and are now helping other spouses write their own cinematic love stories. This October, the reality stars are trading their roles as newlyweds for officiants, guiding couples as they say "I still do" high above the city skyline at a vow renewal hosted by Citizen and Zales at the Empire State Building. Ahead of the big day, the Love Is Blind stars sit down for an exclusive chat with OK! reflecting on their time in the pods, their two-year marriage and sharing how fans can sign up for a chance to renew their vows in the heart of New York City on Wednesday, October 8.

Source: Citizen and Zales Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre call their dog their 'baby.'

In May, Cortés and McIntyre celebrated their second wedding anniversary — which was also around the same length of time they've known each other. While Cortés and McIntyre have made it through their "year of firsts" as husband and wife, they are still just as in love as the day they met. "I feel like we're still kind of in that [honeymoon phase]," admits Cortés, noting her and McIntyre's relationship can thrive through being intentional. "Having that time allocated to being one-on-one with your partner, phones aside, distractions aside, that's really what's important," she explains, encouraging fans to "check in" with their partners — which is something they made sure to do in the pods in 2023 and still prioritize today.

Source: MEGA Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre were the only couple to successfully marry during their season of 'Love Is Blind.'

While McIntyre points out that they "do realize the honeymoon phase does come to an end," he believes "that's not necessarily a bad thing because there's other chapters that are going to be coming up and are super exciting." "We didn't have the most traditional relationship experience as far as the dating, the engagement period, the marriage. It was just basically marriage right away. So the past few years have really been just developing that deeper connection and that deeper understanding of who the other person actually is," he shares. Cortés echoes her husband, as she states: "It really is a team effort. It is a partnership at the end of the day. It's just us becoming a unit [and figuring out] how to best work together, how to best live together, who's gong be doing certain things and just how to be the best versions of ourselves."

Source: @amytiffany/Instagram Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre are officiating a special vow renewal sweepstakes hosted by Citizen and Zales.

Throughout their interview with OK!, Cortés and McIntyre repeatedly circle back to the importance of "checking in" with your partner frequently in order to keep a relationship strong and healthy — which is why they are encouraging spouses who had their weddings ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to renew their vows as part of their partnership with Citizen and Zales. "When we were first engaged and dating [in the pods], we would always use little check-ins to really evaluate where we were in our relationship. How far we came, what kind of obstacles we had ahead of us, and it gave us a second to stop and talk just with each other," McIntyre details. He continues: "I really feel like this vow renewal ceremony is going be [the perfect opportunity] for couples to do that. At that five year mark of, 'hey, we were supposed to be married in 2020, the pandemic kind of got in the way and messed things up a little bit,' but now they can stop. They can just reflect on how far they came and just their relationship."

Source: MEGA Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre celebrated their second anniversary in May.