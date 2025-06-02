NEWS 'Love Is Blind' Star Ashley Adionser Opens Up About 'Dark' Divorce From Tyler Francis Source: @ashleyadion/Instagram Ashley Adionser from 'Love Is Blind' shared her experience about her painful and ‘dark’ divorce from Tyler Francis.

Ashley Adionser, a standout from Love Is Blind, confronted the shocking sperm donor scandal involving her ex-husband Tyler Francis, following their January divorce filing.

Source: @ashleyadion/Instagram; @tylerlfrancis/Instagram Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis married on 'Love Is Blind' but later divorced.

"It was so dark, it was unlike anything I've ever experienced in my actual life," Adionser, 32, shared during a recent appearance on fellow Love Is Blind star AD Smith's podcast, "What's the Reality," on Wednesday, May 21.

Source: @What's the Reality?/Youtube

During Season 7 of Love Is Blind, Francis, 35, claimed he was a sperm donor for "a couple he knows," making clear he did not act as a father figure to them. However, Bri Thomas, the mother of his children, asserted that Francis was deceitful and that they had conceived the kids naturally. This revelation surfaced during the airing of the season, but Adionser appeared committed to standing by Francis at the reunion.

"I found the truth myself," Adionser revealed to Smith, 33, during the podcast discussion. "I want to be very careful with my words. This man by no means deserves any grace from me, and I have every weapon in my arsenal and at my disposal to destroy him, but it's just not my style. And so while he drug [sic] me into this, I don't want him to turn me into someone that I'm not."

Source: @What's the Reality?/Youtube Ashley Adionser spoke about her split on AD Smith's podcast.

Adionser elaborated on the emotional toll of the revelations. "It impacted the marriage immediately because now I have to question the person I'm laying next to. And I think that that's such a scary feeling to not know what's true, what's not true. He's a pathological liar. And I was looking at this man like, 'Who are you?' And if we don't have the two biggest things in a marriage, which are trust and honesty, then what do we have?"

Explaining why she initially believed Francis, Adionser stated, "What people don't know, too, is that everybody believed him. When it first came out, when we had the conversation about the sperm donor on camera, the whole camera crew was, like, crying. People came up to him afterwards and thanked him essentially for his service."

Adionser, who considers herself both "wise" and "intuitive," expressed the mental struggle of grappling with Francis' lies. "This was a mind F for me, big time trying to rationalize how he slipped through the cracks," she described.

Source: @netflix/Youtube Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis seemed like a strong couple during the 'Love Is Blind' reunion.

Despite appearing as one of the strongest couples in Season 7, their relationship quickly deteriorated after the sperm donor claims emerged. Just three months after the Love Is Blind finale premiered on Netflix, Adionser and Francis decided to call it quits.

"After much reflection, I want to share that Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage," Adionser stated in a January 21 announcement to People. "While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage."

Source: @ashleyadion/Instagram Ashley Adionser said it was hard to deal with Tyler Francis’ lies.

Adionser added, "This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace. While this chapter is ending, I will always hold respect for the time and love we shared. I kindly ask for privacy during this deeply personal time as I focus on healing and building a new future. Thank you for your understanding and support."