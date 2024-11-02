Life After the Pods: 'Love Is Blind' Stars Zack and Bliss Reflect on 2-Year Marriage After Welcoming Their First Child

After giving birth to her daughter, however, Bliss confesses: "It is every part of my whole identity. And I love that for me. My whole entire world revolves around her. I'm that type of mom. I didn't think I was gonna be that type of mom but that is the type of mom that I am. And it's really enriched our love, you know?"

Zach notes: "I think there can be some perspectives or even some opinions that when you have a baby, it takes away — and maybe in some relationships it does — but for us, it really added to our love."