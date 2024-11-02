Life After the Pods: 'Love Is Blind' Stars Zack and Bliss Reflect on 2-Year Marriage After Welcoming Their First Child
Love Is Blind stars Zach Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski are still proving the experiment works!
After two years of marriage and being the first successful couple from the reality show to welcome a child together, the husband and wife reflect on navigating parenthood and keeping their spark alive during an exclusive chat with OK! while promoting their podcast, "Blind Love."
"Being a parent is always something I felt like I was meant to do," Bliss admits after she and Zach welcomed their baby girl, Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski, back in April.
While Bliss always knew she was "meant to be a mom," the brunette beauty thought it would only be "part" of who she is and not her "whole identity."
After giving birth to her daughter, however, Bliss confesses: "It is every part of my whole identity. And I love that for me. My whole entire world revolves around her. I'm that type of mom. I didn't think I was gonna be that type of mom but that is the type of mom that I am. And it's really enriched our love, you know?"
Zach notes: "I think there can be some perspectives or even some opinions that when you have a baby, it takes away — and maybe in some relationships it does — but for us, it really added to our love."
- 9 'Love Is Blind' Couples Who Are Still Together: From Milton Johnson and Lydia Velez Gonzalez to Matt Barnett and Amber Pike
- 'Love Is Blind' Star Jessica Vestal's Daughter Autumn, 11, Is the 'Mastermind' Behind Most of Her Social Media Content
- 'Love Is Blind' Star Stacy Snyder Shares How She Met Her New 'Amazing' Girlfriend: 'Best Decision Ever'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"She's literally a physical representation of our love," Bliss gushes. "She's literally physically a combination of us. And it's just amazing. It's a beautiful thing and I think it's deeply changed me in so many ways. I feel like I'm an even more empathetic and caring person."
Zach, who initially proposed to Irina Solomonova in the pods before breaking things off and popping the question to Bliss, says becoming a father has given him this "beautiful maturing" aspect of life.
"There's things that you sacrifice to be a parent, sleep being one of them," he quips. "But no, outside of those, you don't have as much time to do your hobbies. You go out with friends a lot less. But the reality is those sacrifices pale in comparison to what you get in return."
As for keeping their romantic spark alive, Bliss emphasizes how "important" it is to have their marriage remain "strong."
"That's the foundation of the family," she explains, as Zach chimes in: "One of those things that we found has been a really deep way to connect is our podcast. We've been doing that for a while. We'll sit down with each other and it's really beautiful."
"Oftentimes what you're seeing on our podcast, that's the first time we're having those conversations," Bliss admits. "Which is really a cool thing, I think, because it's very genuine and you get to have a front row seat to our life."
When it comes to producing the couple's podcast, Zach shares: "I think for me the priority has been connection over production. We don't [necessarily] have the perfect angle where you're looking at our face. But for me, it's our connection in those moments that is more important."