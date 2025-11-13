'Love Is Blind' Star Jimmy Presnell Looks Unrecognizable After Dropping $11K on Hair Transplant: Photos
Nov. 13 2025, Published 3:27 p.m. ET
Love Is Blind star Jimmy Presnell is feeling like a new man after spending more than $11,000 on a hair transplant.
The Netflix alum, 29, stunned fans with a drastically new look in a video that showed him prepping for his move to Miami, Fla., on Tuesday, November 11. Wearing a sleeveless tank, Presnell flaunted a full head of hair.
Jimmy Presnell Showed Off His Hair Transplant Results
“The hair is looking SO GOOD!!” one fan raved in the comments section, while another user added, “Your hair looks SO GOOD! 🔥🔥.”
“You definitely don't look like the same person but u look good Jim,” a third added.
Jimmy Presnell Gave Hair Transplant Information in July
Presnell previously answered questions about the hair transplant in a July TikTok, revealing the costly procedure set him back $11,000.
“I decided to stay in the States for my procedure, which typically is a little bit more expensive to do,” the reality TV star explained. “As far as follow-up costs and ongoing costs, those are all optional.”
During a hair transplant, doctors move hair from different areas on the body to the scalp, usually via grafting, according to The Cleveland Clinic. Presnell said he needed about 2,000 grafts, which cost roughly $5 each.
- 'Love Is Blind' Star Jessica Vestal Hints She's Dating Another Cast Member — But Duo Won't Go Public Until They 'Sort Things Out'
- 'Love Is Blind' Stars Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton 'Anxiously' Awaiting Arrival of Baby Boy: 'We're Getting Close'
- 'Love Is Blind' Stars Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre Still Feel Like They're in the 'Honeymoon Phase' After 2 Years of Marriage
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jimmy Presnell Considered Going to Turkey for Procedure
Although the North Carolina native considered going overseas to Turkey for the procedure, which would’ve been between $3,000 and $5,000, including flights and hotels, the follow-up care would’ve been substantially different.
“They pretty much just send you home after the surgery. Yeah, you don’t really have any type of relationship,” he said, revealing he routinely has follow-up visits with his doctor “every two months.”
Jimmy Presnell Was Previously Engaged to Chelsea Blackwell
The change comes nearly a year after Presnell’s 2024 debut on Season 6 of Love Is Blind. He initially connected with both Chelsea Blackwell and Jess Vestal in the pods, eventually getting engaged to Blackwell. The couple, however, split after Blackwell, 33, broke his trust on camera by bringing up a past relationship.
“She broke my trust in a big way, and that really, really hurt me,” he told a news outlet at the time. “And it was all I could think about. And that came from a place of me caring about my friends and not wanting my friends’ details and everything out there. I loved her.”