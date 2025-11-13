'Love Is Blind' Star Jimmy Presnell Looks Unrecognizable After Dropping $11K on Hair Transplant: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Love Is Blind star Jimmy Presnell is feeling like a new man after spending more than $11,000 on a hair transplant. The Netflix alum, 29, stunned fans with a drastically new look in a video that showed him prepping for his move to Miami, Fla., on Tuesday, November 11. Wearing a sleeveless tank, Presnell flaunted a full head of hair.

Jimmy Presnell Showed Off His Hair Transplant Results

Source: @jimmypresnell/Instagram Jimmy Presnell showed off his hair while prepping for a move to Miami.

“The hair is looking SO GOOD!!” one fan raved in the comments section, while another user added, “Your hair looks SO GOOD! 🔥🔥.” “You definitely don't look like the same person but u look good Jim,” a third added.

Jimmy Presnell Gave Hair Transplant Information in July

Source: @jimmypresnell/Instagram Jimmy Presnell revealed his hair transplant cost roughly $11,000.

Presnell previously answered questions about the hair transplant in a July TikTok, revealing the costly procedure set him back $11,000. “I decided to stay in the States for my procedure, which typically is a little bit more expensive to do,” the reality TV star explained. “As far as follow-up costs and ongoing costs, those are all optional.” During a hair transplant, doctors move hair from different areas on the body to the scalp, usually via grafting, according to The Cleveland Clinic. Presnell said he needed about 2,000 grafts, which cost roughly $5 each.

Jimmy Presnell Considered Going to Turkey for Procedure

Source: @jimmypresnell/Instagram Jimmy Presnell considered going overseas for his hair transplant.

Although the North Carolina native considered going overseas to Turkey for the procedure, which would’ve been between $3,000 and $5,000, including flights and hotels, the follow-up care would’ve been substantially different. “They pretty much just send you home after the surgery. Yeah, you don’t really have any type of relationship,” he said, revealing he routinely has follow-up visits with his doctor “every two months.”

Jimmy Presnell Was Previously Engaged to Chelsea Blackwell

Source: @chelseadblackwell/Instagram; Netflix Jimmy Presnell is known for his engagement to Chelsea Blackwell on 'Love Is Blind.'