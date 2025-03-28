Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell Lost 40 Pounds — See the Shocking Before and After Photos

The TV star admitted she always struggled with her weight, and turning 30 made it even harder to see any progress. In October 2024, she opened up about getting a tummy tuck and b----- augmentation to further boost her body confidence.

"Deciding to undergo surgery was a no-brainer, but you must take care of your body after a surgery like that," she explained. "A lot of people are unaware that if you don’t work out or eat healthy the weight goes to other parts of your body — and that’s no good."

She has been working with an Optavia coach to keep a steady nutritional plan and reach her weight loss goals. Blackwell noted that her coach, Tiffany, holds her accountable and provides answers to any questions that may arise along the way.