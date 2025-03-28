or
Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell Lost 40 Pounds — See the Shocking Before and After Photos

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell lost 40 pounds since her stint on reality TV.

March 28 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell is chasing her revenge body.

After receiving floods of hate following the Netflix show's finale, Blackwell looked inward and embarked on a weight loss journey.

The reality star lost nearly 40 points since starting a GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1), which she said has caused a noticeably positive shift in her energy and mood.

GLP-1 is an injection used to regulate blood sugar levels for those battling obesity and Type 2 diabetes. Blackwell, 32, used the medicine for four months while taking part in Optavia's weight loss program.

"With the easy-to-follow plan and supportive coach, it’s been perfect for me and my busy lifestyle," she told Us Weekly. “Optavia has given me the nutritional support to do it in a healthy way. I’m over the moon and feel incredible."

Chelsea Blackwell has been using a weight loss program from Optavia.

The TV star admitted she always struggled with her weight, and turning 30 made it even harder to see any progress. In October 2024, she opened up about getting a tummy tuck and b----- augmentation to further boost her body confidence.

"Deciding to undergo surgery was a no-brainer, but you must take care of your body after a surgery like that," she explained. "A lot of people are unaware that if you don’t work out or eat healthy the weight goes to other parts of your body — and that’s no good."

She has been working with an Optavia coach to keep a steady nutritional plan and reach her weight loss goals. Blackwell noted that her coach, Tiffany, holds her accountable and provides answers to any questions that may arise along the way.

Chelsea Blackwell announced her new relationship in October 2024.

Amid Blackwell's busy schedule as a flight attendant for American Airlines, she isn't always able to cook healthy meals at home. Optavia provides fool-proof takeout or restaurant options and encourages healthy habits while traveling.

"Some of those habits include having a better idea of making a healthier choice while at a restaurant, upping my daily water intake or always keeping a high-protein snack on me,” Blackwell explained. “By following an Optavia plan designed for those on GLP-1 medications, it takes the guesswork out of what I should eat and provides an all-in-one solution tailored to my needs. I’m no longer questioning, 'What should I eat, or when should I eat?' 'Can I continue exercising?' [or] 'How much protein is in this meal?'"

Chelsea Blackwell was engaged to Jimmy Presnell after meeting during Season 6 of 'Love Is Blind.'

Blackwell separated from ex-fiancé Jimmy Presnell during the Season 6 finale of Love Is Blind. She went Instagram official with her current boyfriend, Tim Teeter, in October 2024.

