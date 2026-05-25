All the Signs That 'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Couple Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah Were Headed for a Split After 4 Years of Marriage

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Love Is Blind Season 4 couple Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah's romance came to an end after four years of marriage.

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In a joint Instagram post on May 15, the estranged couple confirmed they are moving forward separately. "Last week would have marked our fourth wedding anniversary," Griffin wrote. "Out of respect for the life we shared, I wanted to address this moment directly with the community that has supported us over the years." She continued, "It's heartbreaking to share that our marriage is coming to an end. This is not the outcome I hoped for, and I entered this relationship with deep love, commitment, and the intention of building a lasting life together." According to Griffin, they eventually realized they were "growing in different directions" even though she poured her "whole heart" into their marriage. "My mantra going forward is that I am strong, I am resilient, and there is still so much ahead of me," Griffin shared, noting, "While this chapter is deeply painful, I trust that healing and clarity will come with time."

Meanwhile, Appiah penned his own message in a separate slide, in which he disclosed their "ultimate life goals don't feel aligned." "This isn't something either of us ever imagined, and it's been one of the hardest decisions to make," he admitted. "We built a life filled with memories, laughter, and love that I'll always be grateful for. We will always have respect and care for each other in everything we shared." Following the announcement, OK! rounded up all the signs Griffin and Appiah were headed for a split.

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah Made Their Final Public Appearance Together in March

Source: @the.chelseagriffin/Instagram Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah split after four years of marriage.

Based on a since-deleted Instagram post on March 11, Griffin and Appiah made their final public appearance during the Love Is Blind Season 10 reunion special. "Visiting the pods had me reminiscing and in my feels🩷… and now I'm crying. AGAIN🤧," Griffin captioned the recap video. "4 years ago may not seem like a long time, but looking back this feel like lifetimes ago 😩😭 I want these feelings, these moments, these memories locked in my heart forever 🔐🗝️❤️🥰 And I want time to chill out so I can never forget our journey, our love story. Love you Kwam 🥹. Watch me do one of my favorite things, cry on television 🤭😮, at the Love is Blind Season 10 Reunion airing in just a few HOURS! 📺." Appiah also uploaded a carousel of photos from the event on March 12 alongside the caption, "The one where we all went back to the beginning! 💕🫶🏿."

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Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah Shared Their Last Joint Instagram Post

Source: @the.chelseagriffin/Instagram The estranged couple showed signs before they announced their separation.

On March 14, Griffin and Appiah posted their final social media update as a couple, featuring behind-the-scenes moments from Love Is Blind. "so much fun 🥰 fr📹🎤🤩 Bonus points if you remember what scene we filmed that day #loveisblind #couple #careoke #millennial," she wrote in the caption.

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Chelsea Griffin Ditched Her Wedding Ring

Source: @the.chelseagriffin/Instagram They met during the Seattle iteration of 'Love Is Blind.'

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In the days after the Netflix event, Griffin put up Instagram photos in which she appeared sans wedding ring. In one post, she seemingly ditched the band during a photoshoot, fueling split rumors.

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Chelsea Griffin Left Kwame Appiah Out of Her Birthday Post

Source: @the.chelseagriffin/Instagram Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah wed during 'Love Is Blind' Season 4.

When Griffin celebrated her birthday, she raised eyebrows after leaving Appiah out of her post. "In a field of green, I found my color 🌸 35 today," she shared in the caption. "No long speech, just deep gratitude for being here and the feeling that I’m only just beginning 🩷🌎 Love you, always 💫🪷."

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Chelsea Griffin Quietly Dropped Her Married Name

Source: @the.chelseagriffin/Instagram Kwame Appiah said their 'ultimate life goals didn't feel aligned' anymore.

Griffin previously listed "Chelsea Griffin Appiah" on her Instagram bio. However, she changed it to simply "Chelsea Griffin" amid growing speculation, though it remains unclear when the update was made.

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Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah Skipped Anniversary Tributes

Source: @the.chelseagriffin/Instagram Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah announced the split a week after what would have been their fourth wedding anniversary.