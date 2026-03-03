'Love Is Blind' Star Giannina Gibelli Dishes on Her Upcoming 'Perfect' and 'Whimsical' Wedding to Blake Horstmann: 'We Just Want a Huge Party'

Article continues below advertisement

Giannina Gibelli is looking forward to marrying Blake Horstmann. "We're 1,000 percent on the same wavelength [about the wedding]. He also didn't really know what he wanted until I was like, 'This is it, and you're going to love it!' I chose the venue site unseen, and it's in a completely different country he'd never been to before. We got there, and he was like, 'This is perfect.' I was like, 'Thank you for trusting me.' We just want a huge party. We have the venue until 4 a.m. I'm his hype woman. We want to have a good time and show everybody a little bit about our life," the reality starlet, 32, exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Shutterfly to plan her upcoming wedding.

Source: @gianninagibelli/Instagram The star shares one son with Blake Horstmann.

Since Horstmann, 36, is a DJ, he will "definitely" be spinning some beats at the after-party. "For an hour or two because I want to hang out with him!" the Love Is Blind alum quips. "He wants to put on a show for his family and friends." Additionally, their son, Heath, will "definitely match" with the Bachelorette alum. "They're going to have the same little ensemble," she shares. "I'm planning all of this, and it's my big day, but it's also Heath's big day! He steals the show every single time, which I have absolutely no problem with. He's definitely going to be our little ring bearer. I'm going to die and be a puddle when I see him walking down."

"He loves being the center of attention, so I am not worried about him," the brunette beauty says of their little one. "For our engagement party, he was in the middle of the dance floor with everyone. He took the photographer's hand and pulled her onto the dance floor." Since the pair — who met while filming the first season of the reality crossover series All Star Shore in late 2021 — come from reality TV, their "universes" will come together on their big day. "I have a couple of friends being like, 'Do you have anyone who you can set me up with?' They will definitely come together and have fun. I have a couple of girls from Love Is Blind coming, and there will be some guys from Bachelor Nation. It's going to be a huge reunion, which is so fun. Our circle is really great," she gushes.

Source: @gianninagibelli/Instagram The pair met on 'All Star Shore.'

The duo, who got engaged in 2024, now spend "24/7 together." "We work from home together, we have the kid, we work out together. When we go to events, that's our date night. We also love working out together. It feels like we had a date when we're done," she says.

Now, the DJ and the internet personality are working together on their new show, Starcrossed, where they “play matchmaker” for “two singles from two different reality shows, mirroring their own story of falling in love across franchises.” "We had such a fun time. We work so well together because we're so comfortable. I know when he needs me to step in or when I need him to fill in a gap. The best part is I can joke and banter with him and not be afraid I'm offending him or anything like that. He just rolls with it. It was so magical. We had a good time!" she shares.

Source: @balockaye.h/Instagram The couple is getting married this year in another country.

"I was part of Love Is Blind, and ten years later, it's still going. I was born for this, and this is exactly the full circle moment I've been waiting for," she adds. "I did Love Is Blind Season 1, and I like being the guinea pig. I love testing things out. It's crazy it took off."

In the meantime, Gibelli isn't super stressed ahead of her nuptials because Shutterfly is a "godsend" and great to work with. "I'm a huge procrastinator, so the fact that I was able to get all of my invitations done and out the door was a huge weight off my shoulders," she says. "We had the best time ever making our save-the-date photos, and we really wanted it to be personal and simple. We want to envelope — no pun intended — who we are. It feels like it was the sweetest little keepsake ever. I wanted it to feel expensive, I wanted the gold foil, I wanted the envelope to have personality — and it had everything!" "I'm really lucky this was the least stressful part of planning this wedding, and it's super easy!" she continues. "Our wedding is really whimsical, so I wanted it to have that old-school feel to it. I wanted it to feel modern and pretty."

Source: Giannina Gibelli The starlet loves working with Shutterfly.