Giannina Gibelli Admits Meeting Boyfriend Blake Horstmann On 'All Star Shore' Was 'Fate': 'I Wasn't Looking For Love At All'

Meanwhile, Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick was coming off of a divorce from Chris Larangeria. However, she declares she was not looking for love. "For me, I just wanted to have a fun time with everyone. Going through all of that crap at home, I wasn't ready for a relationship, but you're going to see what happens. A lot of s**t happens at the end of the show."

Love Island star Trina Njoroge adds, "I was really content with myself. I did have a little fun. When the time is right, you hope that person comes around naturally and organically."

"I was just trying to go with the flow. In my mind, I was like, if I find someone to hookup with, then yes, fine. You know, a b**ch got needs, but I was just trying to have a vacation," Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo, who previously starred on RuPaul's Drag Race, jokes.