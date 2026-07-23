Love Island USA's Kaylor Martin Called Her Mom After Third Date With Boyfriend Torin Dunn to Declare She's 'Going to Marry This Man'

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Kaylor Martin knew boyfriend Torin Dunn was different almost immediately. The Love Island USA Season 6 star exclusively tells OK! while dishing on her partnership with Turtle Wax that after just three dates with Dunn, she was so certain about their future together that she picked up the phone and made a bold prediction to her mom. "He chooses me and picks me. That's literally the biggest point I can say," Martin shares of how Dunn makes her feel so secure in their relationship. "There was never a doubt in his mind that I wasn't the one."

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'I Just Knew'

"I think it works vice versa. I'm a lover girl, but I just had a feeling with Torin that I've never had with anyone else," she continues. "On the third day — it is so embarrassing — I called my mom and I was like, 'I'm going to marry this man.' Of course, now she tells him that all the time. I'm like, 'Shush, don't tell him my secrets.'" "I just knew," Martin adds. The reality star explained that one unexpected aspect of their relationship actually made her feel even more comfortable. "He actually watched me on Love Island," she reveals. "Without even knowing who I was or that I was going to become his girlfriend, he watched me. He'll say all the time, 'I watched you, and never in a million years would I have thought you'd be my girlfriend one day.'"

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'He Saw That Entire Experience and Still Loves Me'

Source: @kaylor.martin/instagram Kaylor Martin says her boyfriend watched her season of 'Love Island USA' before they ever met.

While some people might find that intimidating, Martin views it as a positive. "I don't think a lot of people know that. For some people it'd be like, 'Oh, that's scary. He was a fan.' But I was bats--- crazy on that show, so he saw that entire experience and still loves me. He got to know me for me and not from a 30-episode TV show," the reality star reflects. Martin admits Dunn's unwavering support has also been a refreshing change after navigating relationships in the public eye. "One thing is I've never had a man that understands the industry that I'm in," she explains. "Thankfully, he does, and he wants me to shoot for the stars." Recalling one recent career opportunity, Martin says, "I just got another TV opportunity, and my boyfriend was like, 'You go do it, baby. You shoot for the stars.'" "I'm really lucky in that aspect. I have a man who is my biggest cheerleader and someone who loves me for me," she gushes. "It's been awesome. He just moved in, and I'm really excited to see what the next step is."

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Source: @kaylor.martin/instagram Kaylor Martin called her mom after her and Torin Dunn's first date to predict she's going to marry him.

The influencer says Dunn also passed another very important test — one set by her family. Martin laughs that because she grew up around her dad's Pennsylvania car dealership, clean cars have always been a big deal in her household. "He drives an old car that his grandparents passed down to him, so it's not like he pulled up in a Mercedes-Benz. I drive a hand-me-down too. Cars are the worst investment ever, so I get it. I still drive my 2016 Honda Civic," she mentions of the first time Dunn visited her home. "But his car was clean, so that was a good sign because I know if my dad went into his car and saw it was a mess, he would've said, 'H--- no.'" She even recalls her father putting Dunn to the test the first time they met. "My dad actually always says — and you can find this video on my TikTok — when my boyfriend met my dad for the first time, he asked, 'Do you know how to change a spare tire?' Torin said he did, but my dad took him out in the middle of the night while it was raining and made him show him how to change my tire," she comedically recalls.

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Kaylor Martin Bonds With Her Dad at the Dealership

Source: Turtle Wax Kaylor Martin returned to her roots for her latest partnership.

Martin's appreciation for a clean ride comes as she teams up with Turtle Wax to discuss the role cars play in modern dating. "I grew up around cars. My dad actually is a GM of his own dealership, so I grew up around cars and around the dealership industry for as long as I can remember," she tells OK!. "I make really fun TikToks with my dad, and we have a little car TikTok thing going where I'll go into the office and take over the dealership for the day." When Turtle Wax approached her about the collaboration, accepting the offer was an easy decision. "I felt so much at home because I grew up knowing what Turtle Wax is. My dad uses it. My dad is so crazy about clean cars," she notes. "Whenever I told him Turtle Wax actually reached out to work with us both, he was ecstatic. It was so fun doing something with him... having the Turtle Wax partnership around his small dealership in Pennsylvania was amazing. We're both really proud of it."

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Kaylor Martin Reveals Her 'Car Icks'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kaylor (@kaylor.martin) Source: @kaylor.martin/Instagram Kaylor Martin revealed her 'dating icks' as part of her partnership with Turtle Wax.