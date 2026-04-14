'Love Island USA' Star Kaylor Martin 'Truly Feels' She's 'Met the Love of My Life' in Boyfriend Torin Dunn: 'My Best Friend'

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Kaylor Martin is more certain than ever when it comes to her love life — and isn't shy to show the world she's head over heels for her man. During an exclusive chat with OK!, the Love Island USA Season 6 star gushes over her boyfriend, Torin Dunn, while dishing details about her recent girls' trip to Marbella, Spain, with DSW. "My relationship is amazing, and I truly feel like I’ve met the love of my life," Martin shares, admitting Dunn has exceeded all expectations when it comes to a partner. "I’ve never had someone I could picture being such a great husband and father to my future children."

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'Being in a Public Relationship Was Tough at First'

Source: @torin.dunn/Instagram Kaylor Martin and Torin Dunn hard-launched their relationship in May 2025.

The blonde beauty notes stepping into a public romance hasn’t always been easy — especially after finding fame on a dating show — but Dunn has handled it all with ease. "Being in a public relationship was tough at first," she explains. "My boyfriend, Torin, wasn’t on TV, and since I was on a dating show, people care a lot about my relationship. He’s been such a trooper because I don’t think I could handle all the comments the way he does." Still, the experience has only strengthened her perspective on love. "My perspective on relationships has completely changed," Martin says. “After leaving the villa, I didn’t want to be in a relationship at all — it was my worst nightmare. Now, I understand how lucky I am to be in love and to have my partner also be my best friend. I love being in love, and I never thought I’d say that before.”

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'He Is Everything I Want in a Partner and More'

Source: @torin.dunn/Instagram Kaylor Martin called her boyfriend her 'best friend.'

Plus, Dunn checks every box she’s ever wanted in a partner — and more. "My boyfriend is my best friend and biggest cheerleader," she said. "He is everything I want in a partner and more, and I feel so lucky to have him in my life." Beyond her romance, Martin’s life has undergone a major transformation since leaving the villa. The Pennsylvania native went from juggling multiple jobs in her small hometown to living out her dream in New York City. "My life completely changed after leaving the villa," she confirms. "I went from working three jobs and living in my small town in PA to traveling for work and living in New York City, which has always been my dream. It’s surreal meeting celebrities and influencers I’ve been fans of for years."

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Kaylor Martin Finds Her 'Love Island USA' Season 'Hard to Watch'

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Source: DSW Kaylor Martin had never been on an international flight before traveling to Fiji for 'Love Island USA' Season 6.

Despite the whirlwind, Martin makes a conscious effort to stay grounded. "I travel back home a lot," she adds. "Being with my family keeps me grounded and reminds me where I came from." Looking back, the reality star admits her time on television was a major learning experience — especially when it came to understanding herself. "I didn’t realize how emotional I was, and it’s hard to watch back sometimes because I was only 22 and had never experienced heartbreak before," she reflects. "Love Island taught me that it’s okay to stand up for myself and put myself first. Since then, I’ve really grown a backbone, and I’m so proud of myself."

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Source: DSW Kaylor Martin recently went on a girls' trip with DSW and some of her favorite influencer friends.

As for the ever-expanding Love Island universe, Martin is excited to see others follow in her footsteps. “I love seeing other islanders succeed — we’re all like a family under the same umbrella,” she mentions. When she’s not focused on her relationship or career, Martin is embracing new experiences — including jet-setting across the globe. Her recent Marbella getaway marked just her second time in Europe, something she still finds surreal. “I still can’t believe that I get to travel and do these amazing things for work,” she expresses. “I feel incredibly blessed.”

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How DSW Saved the Day After Kaylor Martin's ACL Surgery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kaylor (@kaylor.martin) Source: @kaylor.martin/Instagram DSW's comfortable shoe options helped Kaylor Martin enjoy traveling after a recent ACL surgery.