Love Island's Nic and Olandria Set the Internet Ablaze With Flirty Bikini Moments in Viral Nicolandria Campaign: Photos

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen heated things up beyond Love Island in the new Nicolandria campaign for Agua de Kefir.

"heat like THIS calls for serious hydration… good thing @agua.de.kefir can handle our level of thirst 💦," the caption of the clip read.

In just 24 hours, the viral social media campaign garnered 12 million views and 800,000 comments on Instagram and TikTok, with fans calling it the "best ad" they had ever watched.

One reacted, "The scream I just yelled at that kiss ahhhhhhhhhhhh 😍😍😍."

"Just kicked my feet and giggled like a little kid, y'all are the hottest couple ever. I'M IN HEAT," a second wrote.