OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
love island
PHOTOS

Love Island's Nic and Olandria Set the Internet Ablaze With Flirty Bikini Moments in Viral Nicolandria Campaign: Photos

agua de kefir nicolandria
Source: Davis Bates for Agua de Kefir

'Love Island' stars Nic and Olandria joined forces with Agua de Kefir in the viral Nicolandria campaign.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 22 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen heated things up beyond Love Island in the new Nicolandria campaign for Agua de Kefir.

"heat like THIS calls for serious hydration… good thing @agua.de.kefir can handle our level of thirst 💦," the caption of the clip read.

In just 24 hours, the viral social media campaign garnered 12 million views and 800,000 comments on Instagram and TikTok, with fans calling it the "best ad" they had ever watched.

One reacted, "The scream I just yelled at that kiss ahhhhhhhhhhhh 😍😍😍."

"Just kicked my feet and giggled like a little kid, y'all are the hottest couple ever. I'M IN HEAT," a second wrote.

In addition to the video campaign, Agua de Kefir released steamy photos of Vansteenberghe and Carthen as they posed with the drinks in eye-popping trunks and bikinis.

Feel the Burn!

agua de kefir nicolandria
Source: Davis Bates for Agua de Kefir

'Love Island' power couple Nic and Olandria had steamy moments in the viral ad for Agua de Kefir.

Vansteenberghe made everyone scream as he lifted his white T-shirt to expose his washboard abs and orange swim briefs while holding a can of Agua de Kefir in a retro-style kitchen. He accessorized with brown sunglasses, heating up the screen in the ad.

Another Angle

agua de kefir nicolandria
Source: Davis Bates for Agua de Kefir

The Nicolandria campaign hit more than 10 million views in just one day.

In another snap, Vansteenberghe drew attention to his midsection by slightly lifting his white T-shirt with his hand clutching the drink.

Sip and Slay

agua de kefir nicolandria
Source: Davis Bates for Agua de Kefir

The Nicolandria ad went viral immediately after its release.

MORE ON:
love island

Carthen put her ripped physique on full display in a green bikini and white crop top as she knelt on a yellow-and-green sofa for the campaign. Like Vansteenberghe, she held a can of Agua de Kefir while striking a sultry pose for the camera.

Too Much Heat

agua de kefir nicolandria
Source: Davis Bates for Agua de Kefir

Fans showered Nic and Olandria with positive comments after the brand released the campaign.

Carthen turned up the heat even more when she changed her position and lounged on the vintage couch. She relaxed her body and stretched out her legs, all while still modeling the beverage.

Extra Sips, Anyone?

agua de kefir nicolandria
Source: Davis Bates for Agua de Kefir

Fans called it the 'best' Nicolandria ad they had ever watched.

Fans got Nicolandria together in one frame, with the power couple having a playful and intimate moment as Vansteenberghe carried Carthen on his shoulders in a bedroom setting.

Major Thirst!

agua de kefir nicolandria
Source: Davis Bates for Agua de Kefir

Nic and Olandria flaunted their washboard abs in the campaign photos.

In one photo from the Agua de Kefir campaign, Nicolandria made the ad irresistibly hot with a steamy and scandalous composition.

Vansteenberghe was partially visible from the chest down, holding a heart-shaped mirror in front of him. The prop reflected Carthen, who tilted her head back while sipping from the can.

