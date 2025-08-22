Love Island's Nic and Olandria Set the Internet Ablaze With Flirty Bikini Moments in Viral Nicolandria Campaign: Photos
Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen heated things up beyond Love Island in the new Nicolandria campaign for Agua de Kefir.
"heat like THIS calls for serious hydration… good thing @agua.de.kefir can handle our level of thirst 💦," the caption of the clip read.
In just 24 hours, the viral social media campaign garnered 12 million views and 800,000 comments on Instagram and TikTok, with fans calling it the "best ad" they had ever watched.
One reacted, "The scream I just yelled at that kiss ahhhhhhhhhhhh 😍😍😍."
"Just kicked my feet and giggled like a little kid, y'all are the hottest couple ever. I'M IN HEAT," a second wrote.
In addition to the video campaign, Agua de Kefir released steamy photos of Vansteenberghe and Carthen as they posed with the drinks in eye-popping trunks and bikinis.
Feel the Burn!
Vansteenberghe made everyone scream as he lifted his white T-shirt to expose his washboard abs and orange swim briefs while holding a can of Agua de Kefir in a retro-style kitchen. He accessorized with brown sunglasses, heating up the screen in the ad.
Another Angle
In another snap, Vansteenberghe drew attention to his midsection by slightly lifting his white T-shirt with his hand clutching the drink.
Sip and Slay
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Carthen put her ripped physique on full display in a green bikini and white crop top as she knelt on a yellow-and-green sofa for the campaign. Like Vansteenberghe, she held a can of Agua de Kefir while striking a sultry pose for the camera.
Too Much Heat
Carthen turned up the heat even more when she changed her position and lounged on the vintage couch. She relaxed her body and stretched out her legs, all while still modeling the beverage.
Extra Sips, Anyone?
Fans got Nicolandria together in one frame, with the power couple having a playful and intimate moment as Vansteenberghe carried Carthen on his shoulders in a bedroom setting.
Major Thirst!
In one photo from the Agua de Kefir campaign, Nicolandria made the ad irresistibly hot with a steamy and scandalous composition.
Vansteenberghe was partially visible from the chest down, holding a heart-shaped mirror in front of him. The prop reflected Carthen, who tilted her head back while sipping from the can.