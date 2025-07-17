Are 'Love Island USA' Season 7 Stars Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen Still Together? Update After Leaving the Villa

Their first real shot at romance came midway through the season, after the dreaded Casa Amor shake-up. After failing to find a love connection during Casa Amor, Vansteenberghe and Catheren were given the option to couple up or be dumped from the island.

This opened up the door for their friendly connection to evolve into something deeper, shifting their dynamic from platonic to romantic. With Williams recoupling with Clarke Carraway during Casa Amor and Ortega exiting the villa, Vansteenberghe and Carthen were finally free to explore their connection without hesitation.

“I just always want you to know that I really do appreciate you, your loyalty and your sensitive side,” Vansteenberghe told the Alabama native during the July 13 finale episode. “I called you my hard-boiled egg because you're hard on the outside and soft on the inside.”