Article continues below advertisement
Are 'Love Island USA' Season 7 Stars Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen Still Together? Update After Leaving the Villa

Photo of Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen
Source: Peacock

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen came in second on 'Love Island USA' Season 7, and fans are curious if they are still together after leaving the villa.

By:

July 17 2025, Updated 6:20 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen, dubbed “Nicolandria” by fans, became one of Love Island USA’s most beloved pairings, even before they officially coupled up midway through the season.

After coming in second on the Love Island USA Season 7 finale, fans are curious if Vansteenberghe and Carthen are still together after leaving the villa.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened Between ‘Love Island USA’ Stars Nic and Olandria on Season 7?

image of Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen were both OG cast members on 'Love Island USA' Season 7.
Source: Peacock

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen were both OG cast members on 'Love Island USA' Season 7.

Vansteenberghe and Carthen were both O.G. cast members who entered the villa during Episode 1 of Love Island USA, when Season 7 premiered on June 3.

While sparks flew during challenge kisses, both remained committed to their early connections — Vansteenberghe with Cierra Ortega and Carthen with Taylor Williams.

Article continues below advertisement

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen Coupled Up After Casa Amor

image of Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen didn't couple up until midway through the season.
Source: Peacock

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen didn't couple up until midway through the season.

Their first real shot at romance came midway through the season, after the dreaded Casa Amor shake-up. After failing to find a love connection during Casa Amor, Vansteenberghe and Catheren were given the option to couple up or be dumped from the island.

This opened up the door for their friendly connection to evolve into something deeper, shifting their dynamic from platonic to romantic. With Williams recoupling with Clarke Carraway during Casa Amor and Ortega exiting the villa, Vansteenberghe and Carthen were finally free to explore their connection without hesitation.

“I just always want you to know that I really do appreciate you, your loyalty and your sensitive side,” Vansteenberghe told the Alabama native during the July 13 finale episode. “I called you my hard-boiled egg because you're hard on the outside and soft on the inside.”

Article continues below advertisement

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen Finished in Second Place

image of Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen finished in second place on 'Love Island USA' Season 7.
Source: Peacock

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen finished in second place on 'Love Island USA' Season 7.

Love Island USA fans had been rooting for Vansteenberghe and Carthen all season, and their support was clear in the finale, where the duo secured a second-place finish thanks to America’s votes. They beat out Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez as well as Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley, ultimately finishing just behind the winning couple, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales.

Are ‘Love Island USA’ Stars Nic and Olandria Still Together?

image of Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen committed to exploring their relationship outside the villa.
Source: Peacock

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen committed to exploring their relationship outside the villa.

While Vansteenberghe and Carthen didn’t leave the villa in an exclusive relationship, the pair committed to continuing to explore their connection in the real world.

“Last night, we went to Disneyland, and that was our first real date outside of the villa. We have more dates lined up, including some travel plans as well,” Vansteenberghe told a news outlet on July 17.

