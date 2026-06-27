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'Love Island USA' Power Couple! Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe's Cutest Moments Together

love island olandria carthen nic vansteenberghe cutest moments together photos
Source: Ben Symons/Peacock; @olandria/Instagram

From 'Love Island' romance to their post-villa bond, Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe continue to win hearts with their memorable moments together!

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June 27 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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The Nicolandria ship is sailing!

Love Island USA Season 7 power couple Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe may have finished as runners-up, but their "sacred" connection proves they are the real winners beyond the villa.

"It's important for our own mental health," she told Cosmopolitan when asked the importance of keeping "parts of that relationship private."

She added, "These people met you on TV, so they want access to you all the time. You want to post normally, but then you see people overanalyze every little thing, and you shut down. When it comes to me and Nic — when you really care about something— you keep it very sacred and close to you."

According to Carthen, her perspective on celebrity relationships has shifted over time. She said that while she "never understood why people in Hollywood kept their love life private" when she was younger, she now understands why they choose to do so.

"When you post too much, they think you're monetizing and faking it. When you don't post at all, they can't tell if y'all are together. There's no winning," she continued.

As their romance continues to flourish on and off camera, relive Carthen and Vansteenberghe's cutest moments from Love Island and beyond!

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Dinner Date

love island olandria carthen nic vansteenberghe cutest moments together photos
Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe joined 'Love Island USA' Season 7.

Carthen and Vansteenberghe enjoyed a cozy dinner date together on Love Island USA.

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Head Over Heels

love island olandria carthen nic vansteenberghe cutest moments together photos
Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

'Love Island USA' Season 7 premiered in June 2025.

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The duo showcased their effortless chemistry while walking hand-in-hand through the villa.

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All Over Each Other

love island olandria carthen nic vansteenberghe cutest moments together photos
Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

The hit reality dating series returned to Fiji for the seventh season.

Sharing a tender embrace, Carthen and Vansteenberghe flaunted their close bond and blossoming romance.

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Picture-Perfect Duo

love island olandria carthen nic vansteenberghe cutest moments together photos
Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

'Love Island USA' Season 7 featured 30 contestants.

They were the clear standout couple in the villa!

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Bubbles of Love

love island olandria carthen nic vansteenberghe cutest moments together photos
Source: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

'Love Island USA' Season 7 ran from June 2025 to August 2025.

During a foam-filled villa challenge, Carthen and Vansteenberghe got playful and flirty in the middle of the action.

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Dreamy and Playful

love island olandria carthen nic vansteenberghe cutest moments together photos
Source: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe were initially paired off with other Islanders.

Carthen and Vansteenberghe enjoyed each other's company on Love Island, sharing smiles and laughter as the rest of the Islanders watched their romance continue to unfold.

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Adorable Pair

love island olandria carthen nic vansteenberghe cutest moments together photos
Source: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

They were eliminated from the show following the introduction of Casa Amor in Week 3.

The Nicolandria ship took on a wild foam slide, with the whole villa erupting in cheers.

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Fan-Favorite Couple

love island olandria carthen nic vansteenberghe cutest moments together photos
Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe got a second chance and finally coupled up on the show.

Carthen and Vansteenberghe stood close while reviewing a card against a dreamy seaside view in an episode of Love Island USA.

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Showcasing Their Bond

love island olandria carthen nic vansteenberghe cutest moments together photos
Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

Their pairing came after Cierra Ortega's exit.

That hand placement! Nicolandria struck a pose for the camera during a sun-soaked moment on Love Island USA.

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Undeniable Chemistry

love island olandria carthen nic vansteenberghe cutest moments together photos
Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe left the villa as runners-up.

Carthen and Vansteenberghe went on a laid-back picnic date by the beach, surrounded by bright florals and fruits.

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Unmistakable Connection

love island olandria carthen nic vansteenberghe cutest moments together photos
Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

They finished in second place overall.

At one point, Carthen gazed affectionately into Vansteenberghe's eyes, leaving fans craving more Nicolandria moments!

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Romantic Kiss

love island olandria carthen nic vansteenberghe cutest moments together photos
Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

Olandria Carthen admitted she 'didn't allow' herself to 'feel that spark' after her first real kiss with Nic Vansteenberghe.

Carthen and Vansteenberghe ended their sun-drenched date with a sweet kiss.

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Camera-Ready

love island olandria carthen nic vansteenberghe cutest moments together photos
Source: Ben Symons/Peacock

Nic Vansteenberghe confessed he had been Olandria Carthen's secret admirer from day one.

Carthen and Vansteenberghe fully went aura farming in matching gold and black ensembles.

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Openly Romantic

love island olandria carthen nic vansteenberghe cutest moments together photos
Source: Kim Nunneley/Peacock

Olandria Carthen said she keeps her 'sacred' relationship with Nic Vansteenberghe private.

Together, they stole the spotlight without trying.

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Iconic Couple

love island olandria carthen nic vansteenberghe cutest moments together photos
Source: Jocelyn Prescod/PEACOCK

They previously teamed up on a Nicolandria campaign for Agua de Kefir.

During the reunion special episode of Love Island USA, Carthen and Vansteenberghe showcased a luxe style moment that solidified their power couple status.

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Dreamy Getaway

love island olandria carthen nic vansteenberghe cutest moments together photos
Source: @olandria/Instagram

Nic Vansteenberghe exclusively told OK! how he and Olandria Carthen stay connected despite busy schedules.

The DJ and fashion model captured stunning selfies during their final date, which Carthen uploaded on Instagram post-Love Island.

"My Love Island journey was imperfectly perfect, but it was uniquely my own," she wrote in the caption, in part. "My intentions were never to hurt anyone along the way, but to become a seed watered by love. I walked out of the villa with an unexpected but extraordinary connection that I hope lasts for all eternity, friendships that'll last a lifetime, a new outlook on life, and my head held higher than ever before. Thank you all again and again and again!"

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Fun Time

love island olandria carthen nic vansteenberghe cutest moments together photos
Source: @olandria/Instagram

Both are currently focused on separate career paths.

Carthen and Vansteenberghe enjoyed a dreamy getaway in Greece after leaving the villa. In an August 2025 selfie, they posed in a sweet, intimate snapshot that highlighted their growing post-show connection.

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Star Power

love island olandria carthen nic vansteenberghe cutest moments together photos
Source: @olandria/Instagram

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe have been keeping their romance out of the spotlight.

In January, Carthen shared her 2025 roundup that featured a selfie with Vansteenberghe.

"2025 taught me to listen to myself more than the noise. I let go of what no longer aligned, honored my feelings without apology, and chose peace over proving. Still growing, still learning but more rooted than ever," she captioned the upload. "3 covers, 4 awards & a ton of partnerships I would've never imagined this being my reality. I am deeply grateful for my support system, my team & my amazing fan base🥹🤍."

In one selfie, the influencer leaned toward Vansteenberghe while touching his nape area. She wore a red-and-white gingham checkered sleeveless dress, while he opted for a casual layered look with a white T-shirt and a dark denim jacket.

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