'Love Island USA' Power Couple! Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe's Cutest Moments Together
June 27 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
The Nicolandria ship is sailing!
Love Island USA Season 7 power couple Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe may have finished as runners-up, but their "sacred" connection proves they are the real winners beyond the villa.
"It's important for our own mental health," she told Cosmopolitan when asked the importance of keeping "parts of that relationship private."
She added, "These people met you on TV, so they want access to you all the time. You want to post normally, but then you see people overanalyze every little thing, and you shut down. When it comes to me and Nic — when you really care about something— you keep it very sacred and close to you."
According to Carthen, her perspective on celebrity relationships has shifted over time. She said that while she "never understood why people in Hollywood kept their love life private" when she was younger, she now understands why they choose to do so.
"When you post too much, they think you're monetizing and faking it. When you don't post at all, they can't tell if y'all are together. There's no winning," she continued.
As their romance continues to flourish on and off camera, relive Carthen and Vansteenberghe's cutest moments from Love Island and beyond!
Dinner Date
Carthen and Vansteenberghe enjoyed a cozy dinner date together on Love Island USA.
Head Over Heels
The duo showcased their effortless chemistry while walking hand-in-hand through the villa.
All Over Each Other
Sharing a tender embrace, Carthen and Vansteenberghe flaunted their close bond and blossoming romance.
Picture-Perfect Duo
They were the clear standout couple in the villa!
Bubbles of Love
During a foam-filled villa challenge, Carthen and Vansteenberghe got playful and flirty in the middle of the action.
Dreamy and Playful
Carthen and Vansteenberghe enjoyed each other's company on Love Island, sharing smiles and laughter as the rest of the Islanders watched their romance continue to unfold.
Adorable Pair
The Nicolandria ship took on a wild foam slide, with the whole villa erupting in cheers.
Fan-Favorite Couple
Carthen and Vansteenberghe stood close while reviewing a card against a dreamy seaside view in an episode of Love Island USA.
Showcasing Their Bond
That hand placement! Nicolandria struck a pose for the camera during a sun-soaked moment on Love Island USA.
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Undeniable Chemistry
Carthen and Vansteenberghe went on a laid-back picnic date by the beach, surrounded by bright florals and fruits.
Unmistakable Connection
At one point, Carthen gazed affectionately into Vansteenberghe's eyes, leaving fans craving more Nicolandria moments!
Romantic Kiss
Carthen and Vansteenberghe ended their sun-drenched date with a sweet kiss.
Camera-Ready
Carthen and Vansteenberghe fully went aura farming in matching gold and black ensembles.
Openly Romantic
Together, they stole the spotlight without trying.
Iconic Couple
During the reunion special episode of Love Island USA, Carthen and Vansteenberghe showcased a luxe style moment that solidified their power couple status.
Dreamy Getaway
The DJ and fashion model captured stunning selfies during their final date, which Carthen uploaded on Instagram post-Love Island.
"My Love Island journey was imperfectly perfect, but it was uniquely my own," she wrote in the caption, in part. "My intentions were never to hurt anyone along the way, but to become a seed watered by love. I walked out of the villa with an unexpected but extraordinary connection that I hope lasts for all eternity, friendships that'll last a lifetime, a new outlook on life, and my head held higher than ever before. Thank you all again and again and again!"
Fun Time
Carthen and Vansteenberghe enjoyed a dreamy getaway in Greece after leaving the villa. In an August 2025 selfie, they posed in a sweet, intimate snapshot that highlighted their growing post-show connection.
Star Power
In January, Carthen shared her 2025 roundup that featured a selfie with Vansteenberghe.
"2025 taught me to listen to myself more than the noise. I let go of what no longer aligned, honored my feelings without apology, and chose peace over proving. Still growing, still learning but more rooted than ever," she captioned the upload. "3 covers, 4 awards & a ton of partnerships I would've never imagined this being my reality. I am deeply grateful for my support system, my team & my amazing fan base🥹🤍."
In one selfie, the influencer leaned toward Vansteenberghe while touching his nape area. She wore a red-and-white gingham checkered sleeveless dress, while he opted for a casual layered look with a white T-shirt and a dark denim jacket.