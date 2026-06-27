'Love Island USA' Power Couple! Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe's Cutest Moments Together

From 'Love Island' romance to their post-villa bond, Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe continue to win hearts with their memorable moments together!

The Nicolandria ship is sailing!

Love Island USA Season 7 power couple Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe may have finished as runners-up, but their "sacred" connection proves they are the real winners beyond the villa.

"It's important for our own mental health," she told Cosmopolitan when asked the importance of keeping "parts of that relationship private."

She added, "These people met you on TV, so they want access to you all the time. You want to post normally, but then you see people overanalyze every little thing, and you shut down. When it comes to me and Nic — when you really care about something— you keep it very sacred and close to you."

According to Carthen, her perspective on celebrity relationships has shifted over time. She said that while she "never understood why people in Hollywood kept their love life private" when she was younger, she now understands why they choose to do so.

"When you post too much, they think you're monetizing and faking it. When you don't post at all, they can't tell if y'all are together. There's no winning," she continued.

As their romance continues to flourish on and off camera, relive Carthen and Vansteenberghe's cutest moments from Love Island and beyond!