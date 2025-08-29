REALITY TV NEWS 'Love Island USA' Shocker: Austin Shepard Reveals His Body Count During Season 7 Reunion Source: Peacock Austin Shepard stunned fans during the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 reunion by revealing his 104-woman body count. OK! Staff Aug. 29 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion delivered all the drama fans craved: intense confrontations, jaw-dropping revelations, and hilarious moments. Among the standout surprises was Austin Shepard's astonishing body count that left everyone talking. Shepard, a pool boy from Florida, emerged as an original cast member on Season 7 alongside stars, including Chelley Bissainthe, Ace Greene, Olandria Carthen and Amaya Espinal, the eventual winner.

Source: @austin_shepard3/Instagram Austin Shepard admitted his number had 'gone down' since leaving the villa.

Throughout his journey, Shepard coupled up with various Islanders, including Bissainthe and Casa Amor bombshell Jaden Duggar, but he was ultimately eliminated in Episode 27 when his fellow contestants chose not to save him in a ranking challenge. While Shepard stirred up plenty of controversy during his stint, nothing shocked reunion co-host Andy Cohen more than his staggering body count.

Source: @austin_shepard3/Instagram Austin Shepard and Jaden Duggar parted ways after his elimination.

Who is Austin Shepard?

Before diving in, it's important to know who Austin Shepard is. Originally from Northville, Mich., the 26-year-old has since moved to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. His occupation is listed as a pool cleaner and content creator. He was one of the original Islanders to enter the villa on day one. From the start, Austin showed a playful and fun-loving personality, quickly forming connections with several of the female Islanders.

Source: @austin_shepard3/Instagram Reunion co-host Andy Cohen was left shocked by Austin’s body count claim.

What Is Austin's Body Count?

During one of the Season 7 challenges, Shepard shocked viewers when he revealed his body count stood at 104, surpassing everyone else in the villa. However, when Cohen pressed him about whether that number had increased since leaving the show, Shepard’s response left everyone puzzled. "It's gone down since being out of the villa," he admitted. "I've subtracted a few off of it." Perplexed, Cohen wondered how he managed that. Shepard replied nonchalantly, "I just forget about them."

Source: @austin_shepard3/Instagram Jaden Duggar does not want to reignite her romance with Austin Shepard.

Are Austin and Jaden still together?

No, the pair have parted ways. Shepard and Duggar coupled up shortly before their exit following a mass dumping. After their elimination, Duggar attended a house party in Los Angeles, where she discovered that Shepard had gone on a date with someone else — despite promising transparency about seeing other women. Duggar made it clear that she has no intention of reigniting a romance with Shepard, who seemed disengaged throughout most of the reunion.

How to Watch the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 Reunion