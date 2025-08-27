or
'Love Island USA' Season 7 Winner Amaya Espinal Confirms Split From Bryan Arenales: 'Different Journeys'

Photo of Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales
Source: Peacock

It’s over! 'Love Island USA' Season 7 winner Amaya Espinal confirmed her split from Bryan Arenales only days after the reunion aired on Peacock.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 27 2025, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

It’s over! Love Island USA Season 7 winner Amaya Espinal confirmed her split from Bryan Arenales just two days after the reunion aired on Peacock.

“My papayas. Bryan and I are no longer together,” Espinal, 25, began in a message posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 27. “After leaving the villa, it became very clear that we were on two different journeys.”

Amaya Espinal Confirmed Her Split From Bryan Arenales

Photo of Amaya Espinal confirmed her split from Bryan Arenales on August 27.
Source: @amayaespinal/X

Amaya Espinal confirmed her split from Bryan Arenales on August 27.

The New York native explained their “visions didn’t align,” adding, “Relationships are supposed to be a team sport.”

“You don’t have to drink the whole sea to know it’s salty,” she continued. “All love here, I do not condone any hate/spread of negativity/bullying. I truly wish him the best.”

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales Sparked Split Rumors

Photo of Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales sparked their romance on 'Love Island USA' Season 7.
Source: Peacock

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales sparked their romance on 'Love Island USA' Season 7.

The split comes four days after rumors swirled on August 24 that the reality TV stars were on rocky ground, sparked by eagle-eyed fans noticing the first-place finishers had unfollowed each other on social media.

The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion aired one day later, but didn’t address the rumors, as the segment had been filmed two weeks earlier.

Hosts Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix did press Arenales, 28, on speculation that he was unfaithful to Espinal after social media footage caught him in a compromised position during a club appearance.

Bryan Arenales Slammed Cheating Rumors

Photo of Bryan Arenales slammed rumors that he cheated on Amaya Espinal.
Source: Peacock

Bryan Arenales slammed rumors that he cheated on Amaya Espinal.

“I think they’re trying to just throw any hate my way,” Arenales replied. “Within the cheating video, the hosting, I got paid to be there. I used to bartend back in the day. I had a lapse in judgment and we’ve talked about it.”

Arenales acknowledged he shouldn’t have “poured shots into the crowd.”

“We’ve definitely spoke about it. I’m also not a woman that would be with someone who doesn’t respect me,” Espinal chimed in. “So if I’m with him and still with him, it’s clearly because the relationship dynamic is healthy and great.”

Amaya and Bryan Won First Place on 'Love Island USA' Season 7

Photo of Amaya Espinal said she was 'very confident' in her connection with Bryan Arenales.
Source: Peacock

Amaya Espinal said she was 'very confident' in her connection with Bryan Arenales.

Chris Seeley, who was out with Arenales during the alleged cheating, was asked for his version of events, to which he replied, “I ain’t see s---, ain’t s--- happen.”

At the time, Espinal told the group she was “very confident” in her connection with Arenales. “We just prioritized our relationship and we’re kind of like, tunnel vision with it,” she explained.

Espinal was a fan-favorite on Love Island USA Season 7, which premiered in June. After struggling to find lasting connections throughout the show, she sparked a romance with Arenales late into the game, and the pair were voted by fans to win the $50,000 prize.

