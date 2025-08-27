BREAKING NEWS 'Love Island USA' Season 7 Winner Amaya Espinal Confirms Split From Bryan Arenales: 'Different Journeys' Source: Peacock It’s over! 'Love Island USA' Season 7 winner Amaya Espinal confirmed her split from Bryan Arenales only days after the reunion aired on Peacock. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 27 2025, Published 4:14 p.m. ET

It’s over! Love Island USA Season 7 winner Amaya Espinal confirmed her split from Bryan Arenales just two days after the reunion aired on Peacock. “My papayas. Bryan and I are no longer together,” Espinal, 25, began in a message posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 27. “After leaving the villa, it became very clear that we were on two different journeys.”

Amaya Espinal Confirmed Her Split From Bryan Arenales

Source: @amayaespinal/X Amaya Espinal confirmed her split from Bryan Arenales on August 27.

The New York native explained their “visions didn’t align,” adding, “Relationships are supposed to be a team sport.” “You don’t have to drink the whole sea to know it’s salty,” she continued. “All love here, I do not condone any hate/spread of negativity/bullying. I truly wish him the best.”

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales Sparked Split Rumors

Source: Peacock Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales sparked their romance on 'Love Island USA' Season 7.

The split comes four days after rumors swirled on August 24 that the reality TV stars were on rocky ground, sparked by eagle-eyed fans noticing the first-place finishers had unfollowed each other on social media. The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion aired one day later, but didn’t address the rumors, as the segment had been filmed two weeks earlier. Hosts Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix did press Arenales, 28, on speculation that he was unfaithful to Espinal after social media footage caught him in a compromised position during a club appearance.

Bryan Arenales Slammed Cheating Rumors

Source: Peacock Bryan Arenales slammed rumors that he cheated on Amaya Espinal.

“I think they’re trying to just throw any hate my way,” Arenales replied. “Within the cheating video, the hosting, I got paid to be there. I used to bartend back in the day. I had a lapse in judgment and we’ve talked about it.” Arenales acknowledged he shouldn’t have “poured shots into the crowd.” “We’ve definitely spoke about it. I’m also not a woman that would be with someone who doesn’t respect me,” Espinal chimed in. “So if I’m with him and still with him, it’s clearly because the relationship dynamic is healthy and great.”

Amaya and Bryan Won First Place on 'Love Island USA' Season 7

Source: Peacock Amaya Espinal said she was 'very confident' in her connection with Bryan Arenales.