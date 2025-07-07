Love Island USA’s Cierra Ortega Leaves Villa Suddenly for 'Personal Reasons' Amid Slur Controversy

Love Island USA's Cierra Ortega made a sudden Season 7 exit after fans demanded her removal when social media posts showed her allegedly using racial slurs.

Love Island USA star Cierra Ortega made a sudden exit from Season 7 after fans demanded her removal when resurfaced social media posts showed her using a racial slur.

About 15 minutes into Episode 30, which aired on July 6, narrator Iain Sterling announced that Ortega, 25, had departed the Fiji villa, leaving her partner, Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe, on his own.

“Cierra has left the villa due to a personal situation, leaving Nic officially single,” Sterling announced in a voiceover as the scene transitioned to the following day.

The scene cut to Vansteenberghe — who had recently “closed off” his connection with Ortega — struggling to process her sudden departure as he opened up to the other Islanders.