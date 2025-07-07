ENTERTAINMENT Why Did Cierra Ortega Leave the 'Love Island USA' Villa? Clues Why She Went Home Source: Peacock With only a few 'Love Island USA' Season 7 episodes left, TV fans are curious about what happened to Cierra Ortega and why she abruptly left the villa.

Article continues below advertisement

Love Island USA fans were shocked when narrator Iain Sterling revealed during Episode 30 that Cierra Ortega had left the villa due to “personal reasons.” With only a few episodes until the Season 7 finale and being in one of the only closed-off couples on the show, fans are curious why she abruptly left the Love Island USA villa.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to Cierra Ortega on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7?

Source: Peacock Only six women were spotted sitting at the 'Love Island USA' fire pit in the preview.

During Episode 30, which aired on Peacock on July 6, eagle-eyed fans noticed that only six women — Huda Mustafa, Iris Kendall, Clarke Carraway, Olandra Carthen, Michelle “Chelley” Bissainthe and Amaya Espinal — were shown sitting at the firepit in the preview, with Ortega noticeably absent. Ortega had minimal screen time during the episode, and it wasn’t until the scene shifted to the next day that her sudden departure was officially announced, leaving her partner, Nicolas “Nic” Vansteenberghe, in the dust. “Cierra has left the villa due to a personal situation, leaving Nic officially single,” Sterling announced about 15 minutes into the broadcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Cierra and Nic Were the First 'Closed Off' Couple on 'Love Island USA'

Source: Peacock The pair recently closed off their connection.

The next scene showed a heartbroken Vansteenberghe grappling with the news that Ortega — who had recently closed off their connection to other Islanders — had left the villa. “Right before Cierra had left, my mind was clear,” Vansteenberghe explained in a beach hut confessional. “I knew what the future would look like, and now I’m lost. I think now that my strongest connection is gone, there’s like — just figure it out from here.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Cierra Ortega Leave the ‘Love Island USA’ Villa?

Source: Peacock Ortega was removed from 'Love Island USA' with just a few episodes left in the season.

Although the reason for Ortega’s departure has yet to be officially announced, fans demanded she be removed from the villa following the resurfacing of a past social media post using racial slurs. Shortly after her exit from the Love Island USA villa, Ortega’s parents addressed the situation with a statement shared on her official Instagram account.

Cierra's Parents Addressed Her 'Love Island USA' Season 7 Villa Exit

Source: Peacock Cierra Ortega's parents spoke out after her 'Love Island USA' exit.