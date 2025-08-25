COUPLES 'Love Island USA' Finalists Spark Split Rumors Hours Before Reunion Set to Air: Details Source: Peacock Two 'Love Island USA' couples sparked split rumors after unfollowing each other just hours before the Season 7 reunion is set to air on Peacock. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 25 2025, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Trouble in paradise? Two Love Island USA couples sparked split rumors just hours before the Season 7 reunion is set to air. Fans noticed that Love Island USA Season 7 winners, Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales, as well as fourth-place finishers, Iris Kendall and Jose Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez, unfollowed each other before the reunion was set to air on Peacock on Monday, August 25.

Article continues below advertisement

Amaya Espinal and Bran Arenales Unfollowed Each Other on Social Media

Source: Peacock Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales sparked split rumors after unfollowing each other.

Although the couples have yet to break their silence, the reality TV alums did leave social media clues. Espinal’s latest TikTok reposts from the last 48 hours point to her being “disappointed but not surprised.” Espinal, 25, also reposted a fan edit from the show Scandal, which said, “When I finally pick myself back up and never let my walls down like that again." She also reposted one that read: "how it feels when you know you have to leave him alone.”

Article continues below advertisement

Iris Kendall Deleted Posts of Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez

Source: Peacock Iris Kendall deleted posts that included Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez from her Instagram account.

Things aren't looking good for Kendall, 25, and Garcia-Gonzalez, 27, either. Kendall removed all photos on her Instagram feed that featured the basketball player, with whom she had coupled up during the last week of the show. Garcia-Gonzalez still has the posts on his feed featuring Kendall. The California native also shared an Instagram Story, featuring the Fleetwood Mac song “Silver Springs,” which many fans believe is a hint at how she's doing. The tune is about a breakup, famously written after lead singer Stevie Nicks’ tumultuous relationship with Lindsey Buckingham.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bryan Arenales Addressed Cheating During 'Love Island USA' Reunion

Source: Peacock Bryan Arenales addressed cheating rumors during the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 reunion.

It’s unclear if the reunion, which was filmed weeks in advance, would address the split gossip — however, the trailer did include a moment where host Andy Cohen confronted Arenales about rumors he cheated on Espinal. "Chris, you were out with Bryan on the night of the alleged cheating," Cohen said, where Bryan admitted, "I had a lapse in judgment."

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales Sparked Split Rumors Earlier This Month

Source: Peacock Bryan Arenales and Amaya Espinal previously debunked cheating rumors.