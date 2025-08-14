ENTERTAINMENT When Is the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 Reunion? How to Watch and More Source: Peacock Fans watched as Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were named the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 winners, but fans are curious when the reunion is set to air. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 14 2025, Published 6:48 p.m. ET

Fans watched as Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were named the Love Island USA Season 7 winners, but what’s happened since they left the villa? Luckily, the islanders reunited a month later to debrief on the drama-filled season, leaving fans eager to know when the Love Island USA reunion will finally air.

When Is the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion?

Source: Peacock Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales won first place on 'Love Island USA' Season 7.

The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion is set to premiere on Monday, August 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion

Source: Peacock 'Love Island USA' is set to premiere on Peacock.

The Love Island USA Season 7 will be available to stream on Peacock.

When Did the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion Film?

Source: Peacock Andy Cohen is set to host alongside Ariana Maddox.

Andy Cohen, set to co-host the reunion special alongside Ariana Madix, shared an exciting update for Love Island USA fans while filming the special on August 12. “Guys, Love Island reunions are no joke,” Cohen, 57, shared via his Instagram Story. “We are on dinner break. It is 9:45 p.m. We’re going back in there soon. This reunion, it’s good.” Filming later wrapped around 11 p.m. that evening. “It was a great reunion, just so you know,” the late-night talk show host teased.

Which Islanders Skipped the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion?

Source: Peacock Andy Cohen confirmed that 'everybody' was present from the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 cast.

Cohen confirmed that “everybody” from the Love Island USA Season 7 cast was present for the reunion, debunking rumors that Huda Mustafa skipped filming.

‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion Set to Show ‘Extended’ Heart Rate Challenge

Source: Peacock An extended version of the heart rate challenge is set to air on the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 reunion.