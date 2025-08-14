or
When Is the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 Reunion? How to Watch and More

Photo of Amaya Espinal, Ariana Maddox and Bryan Arenales
Source: Peacock

Fans watched as Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were named the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 winners, but fans are curious when the reunion is set to air.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 14 2025, Published 6:48 p.m. ET

Fans watched as Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were named the Love Island USA Season 7 winners, but what’s happened since they left the villa?

Luckily, the islanders reunited a month later to debrief on the drama-filled season, leaving fans eager to know when the Love Island USA reunion will finally air.

When Is the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion?

Photo of Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales won first place on 'Love Island USA' Season 7.
Source: Peacock

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales won first place on 'Love Island USA' Season 7.

The Love Island USA Season 7 reunion is set to premiere on Monday, August 25, at 9 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion

Photo of 'Love Island USA' is set to premiere on Peacock.
Source: Peacock

'Love Island USA' is set to premiere on Peacock.

The Love Island USA Season 7 will be available to stream on Peacock.

When Did the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion Film?

Photo of Andy Cohen is set to host alongside Ariana Maddox.
Source: Peacock

Andy Cohen is set to host alongside Ariana Maddox.

Andy Cohen, set to co-host the reunion special alongside Ariana Madix, shared an exciting update for Love Island USA fans while filming the special on August 12.

“Guys, Love Island reunions are no joke,” Cohen, 57, shared via his Instagram Story. “We are on dinner break. It is 9:45 p.m. We’re going back in there soon. This reunion, it’s good.”

Filming later wrapped around 11 p.m. that evening. “It was a great reunion, just so you know,” the late-night talk show host teased.

Which Islanders Skipped the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion?

Photo of Andy Cohen confirmed that 'everybody' was present from the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 cast.
Source: Peacock

Andy Cohen confirmed that 'everybody' was present from the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 cast.

Cohen confirmed that “everybody” from the Love Island USA Season 7 cast was present for the reunion, debunking rumors that Huda Mustafa skipped filming.

‘Love Island USA’ Season 7 Reunion Set to Show ‘Extended’ Heart Rate Challenge

Photo of An extended version of the heart rate challenge is set to air on the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 reunion.
Source: Peacock

An extended version of the heart rate challenge is set to air on the 'Love Island USA' Season 7 reunion.

During the August 13 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cohen confirmed that viewers will finally have the “extended version” of the controversial heart rate challenge.

“I think that was pretty dramatic,” he said during the special. “And also we showed the extended version of the Heart Rate Challenge, which was revelatory to the group.”

The challenge stirred up drama between Mustafa and fellow islander Chelley Bissainthe. The purpose of the heart rate challenge is to tease islanders of the opposite sex with suggestive dance moves and actions, with the idea of raising their heart rate.

Bissainthe felt Mustafa went too far with Ace Green, her current partner, and the two later gave conflicting accounts about whether boundaries had been crossed.

