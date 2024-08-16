'Man in Finance' Creator Megan Boni Begs 'Love Island USA' Stars Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans to 'Go Their Separate Ways' After Toxic Romance

"Girl on Couch" Megan Boni is a woman of many talents — though her biggest claim to fame would be her mega-viral TikTok video about "looking for a man in finance."

On April 30, the 27-year-old's life changed drastically after uploading a recording of herself via the social media app singing the "song of the summer," expressing her desire to find a guy with a "trust fund" who's "6'5" with "blue eyes."