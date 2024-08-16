'Man in Finance' Creator Megan Boni Begs 'Love Island USA' Stars Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans to 'Go Their Separate Ways' After Toxic Romance
"Girl on Couch" Megan Boni is a woman of many talents — though her biggest claim to fame would be her mega-viral TikTok video about "looking for a man in finance."
On April 30, the 27-year-old's life changed drastically after uploading a recording of herself via the social media app singing the "song of the summer," expressing her desire to find a guy with a "trust fund" who's "6'5" with "blue eyes."
TikTok users quickly blew the sound up, as tons of professional DJs started making remixes to her audio — including David Guetta — made music out of her words.
Even Love Island USA Season 6, which also caught a heightened amount of attention from the public, "did a spinoff of [her] song," Boni notes during an exclusive chat with OK! discussing the influencer's partnership with SkinCeuticals — a skincare brand she also produced a remix for.
Boni was excited about the reality television series switching up the lyrics to "I'm looking for a girl in the villa," as she was among many to binge watch the show and happily gave her takes on the newest Love Island stars ahead of Season 6's reunion on Monday, August 19.
"Leah [Kateb] is America's sweetheart right now," Boni mentions, as the Persian gal gained an army of supporters during her time in Fiji.
Boni jokes Kateb "needs to stay with Miguel [Harichi]," the boy she left the villa with and is still dating according to their social media posts.
The TikTok creator didn't seem to be the biggest fan of Rob Rausch, admitting: "Rob is stunning to look at gorgeous human being. That's about all I can say about him."
Regarding one of Love Island USA Season 6's longest couples, Boni wasn't supportive of Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans' on-again, off-again relationship.
"Kaylor and Aaron need to go their separate ways. Aaron needs to return back to the U.K. and leave her on American soil," she quips. Luckily, Kaylor most recently insisted she and Aaron are "done."
Bombshell Andrea Carmona was portrayed as a villain on the series and by fans online.
"I feel like she could have played it very cool, [but] she's just ruining it for herself," Boni explains.
Aside from watching reality TV and searching for her "man in finance," Boni's main priority is investing in her skin.
"Ever since going viral, my face is constantly being recorded, so I really needed to hunker down and figure out what I could do about my skin," she says of her reasoning behind working with a brand like SkinCeuticals.
"Being on top of washing my face every day and putting [SkinCeuticals' P-TIOX serum] on top of my skin, it's like the easiest thing. It makes me feel so accomplished after I do it because, like, I'm Girl on Couch, I'm very lazy and I never had a skincare routine, but this is the best," Boni adds. "It makes my skin all plump and cute."
Boni appears passionate about wanting to "really be a skin investor," as she declares, "I'm the woman in finance now."
"[My face] is what's in front of everyone. P-TIOX is the easiest product to use, so just the fact that I'm putting my money where I want it to go now [is beneficial]," she states.
When asked what Boni loves about the serum best, she shares: "It reduces the look of wrinkles and it genuinely... I feel like since I've been using it, I'm like slowly Benjamin Buttoning. I'm really noticing how it makes me look more plump and glowy."