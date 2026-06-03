'Love Island USA' Star T.J. Palma Gives Update on 'Loving' Relationship With Iris Kendall Amid Long Distance

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Love Island USA star T.J. Palma is proving distance may, in fact, make the heart grow fonder. While chatting exclusively with OK! about his new partnership with Garnier — which sees the reality star fronting the brand's playful "moose" campaign for its newly repackaged Fructis Curl Mousse — Palma also opens up about his relationship with fellow Season 7 alum Iris Kendall and how the couple continues to make their long-distance relationship work. Despite living on opposite coasts, Palma reveals he and Kendall found a rhythm that allows them to prioritize both their careers and their romance.

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'I'm There Every Other Week Staying With Iris'

Source: @tjpalmaa/Instagram T.J. Palma and Iris Kendall have adjusted to managing their bicoastal relationship.

"After the show was actually my first time ever going to Los Angeles," Palma shares. "Now I feel like I'm there every other week staying with Iris, and she comes to Tampa all the time too." Frequent travel has become a natural part of their routine, especially since much of his work takes place in California, the reality star explains. "There's a lot more work in L.A., so it's easier for me to go there and spend time with my girlfriend while also handling business opportunities, shoots and campaigns," he says.

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'We Just Got Back From Italy'

Source: @tjpalmaa/Instagram The 'Love Island USA' Season 7 couple recently vacationed in Italy with a few of their costars.

Rather than seeing work and romance as competing priorities, Palma believes the overlap has actually helped strengthen their bond. "It's helped that my work life and relationship life overlap. We work together sometimes, but we're also in a loving relationship," he reflects. "That makes it easier." Still, the couple makes a conscious effort to carve out quality time together away from cameras and business obligations. "We just got back from Italy," Palma spills. "Those moments are important because, at the end of the day, your relationship is your relationship." The social media personality admits adjusting to life in the spotlight hasn't been easy, particularly after leaving the villa and suddenly becoming the subject of endless online commentary. "Before the show, I really didn't do social media," he notes. "I didn't understand the full extent of hearing so many opinions about your life." At first, Palma said he felt compelled to correct misconceptions and respond to criticism. "When I first got off the show, I always wanted to correct people and explain what really happened. It messed with me a lot," he dishes.

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'People Can Say What They Want'

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Source: Garner T.J. Palma's career has skyrocketed since wrapping 'Love Island USA' Season 7 and entering the social media landscape.

Over time, however, he learned to tune out the noise and focus on the people who matter most. "People can say what they want," the 24-year-old declares. "I know where I stand with my relationships, my friends, my family and everything in my life. As long as I know that, that's all that matters." The TV personality also credited past experiences with bullying and cyberbullying for helping him develop a thicker skin. "When I was younger, I dealt with a lot of bullying and cyberbullying," he confesses. "Looking back, that experience actually helped me deal with social media now."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @tjpalmaa/Instagram T.J. Palma is using his luscious locks for good with his new Garnier campaign.

Palma's confidence has also extended to embracing his signature curls — even on less-than-perfect hair days. "Now I wake up next to Iris and my hair is basically an afro," he jokes. "It's crazy, but I just rock it." As for what's next, Palma has been keeping busy beyond influencing. The former baseball player recently purchased another property and has been documenting his journey transforming it into an Airbnb. "I recently bought another house, and I'm documenting the entire process of turning it into an Airbnb," he shares. "We're adding things like a pickleball court and mini golf."

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T.J. Palma Flaunts His Curls in New Campaign

Source: Garnier Garnier has been a staple in the Palma household since T.J. was a kid.