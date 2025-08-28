'Love Island' Couples: Who's Still Together After the Season 7 Reunion?

Article continues below advertisement

Ace Greene and Chelley Bissanthe

Source: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock Ace Greene and Chelley Bissanthe both shared social media posts after leaving Fiji.

Love Island's ships are sailing! While several pairs from the hit reality TV show have called it quits, some couples are still going strong — including Ace Greene and Chelley Bissanthe. Although they were eliminated before the Season 7 finale, Bissanthe said they are "still exclusive." "He's big on doing romantic gestures, and I love stuff like that, so just waiting for the perfect moment to be official," she said during the reunion special. Ace also revealed, "I've got something cooking up my sleeve."

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Ritchie and Sophie Piper

Source: @sophpiper_/Instagram Josh Ritchie and Sophie Piper appeared on 'Love Island' before they matched on 'Love Island: All Stars.'

In 2024, Josh Ritchie and Sophie Piper finished third on Love Island: All Stars. After their appearance, Sophie said it was "just the beginning." Fast forward to March, Josh dismissed split rumors by marking their first anniversary with a heartfelt post. "Our first year anniversary," he captioned the upload. "I don't know how you have put up with me for this long. You have a life time of this so I hope you no what you have a signed up for 🤣🤣 Love you always ❤️ P.s I hope you get home safe ❤️."

Article continues below advertisement

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page

Source: Trae Patton/Peacock Kordell Beckham and Serena Page were the winning couple of 'Love Island USA' Season 6.

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page are still together after winning Love Island USA Season 6. In an interview with People in October 2024, the Houston native said their relationship was "progressing." However, she clarified they still need time before taking their romance to the next level. "My finger's still empty," Page said. "No apartment. There's none of that. The next step would be engagement. And we need some time for that." She continued talking about her ring finger, adding, "This is naked. It is nothing. This is my apartment. My finger's empty and so is my apartment. I can live with you when we're engaged."

Article continues below advertisement

Liam Reardon and Millie Court

Source: @liamreardon1/Instagram Liam Reardon and Millie Court previously split.

Love Island UK 2021 couple Liam Reardon and Millie Court's romance is blossoming after their 2022 split. They show they are stronger than ever by sharing photos and videos of their sweet moments on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright

Source: @marcoadonatelli/Instagram Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright became the first 'Love Island' couple to reach the milestone.

On May 28, Marco Donatelli popped the question to Hannah Wright, becoming the first Love Island couple to get engaged. "I was shocked I had no idea and I was convinced that we were solely there for a vacation trip," Wright told People of the proposal, which took place on the beach in Punta Cana. "I was crying the whole time the setup was beautiful and felt like a dream." According to Donatelli, he planned the surprise proposal "nine months ago" and finalized his plans in December 2024. "It was so nerve-wracking hiding this from Hannah for so long," he confessed. Donatelli and Wright won Love Island USA Season 5.

Article continues below advertisement

Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb

Source: Trae Patton/Peacock Leah Kateb was initially connected with Rob Raush.

Love Island USA Season 6 runners-ups Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb are working together to live happily ever after soon. "Miguel and I, we really are just very in sync, and I feel like we're both just like — I think we're in love," Kateb gushed about their connection in a July interview with Swoon. "I don't want to be with anybody else, and I definitely see myself being with him forever. I really don't think I was made for anyone else." Meanwhile, Harichi seemingly hinted at his proposal plans while speaking with Betches. "It's going to be a good one. But I'm not saying it's going to happen any [specific time]," he said of putting a ring on his muse. "Listen, it happens when it happens but I know I'm going to propose to her. I know she's my woman, and I'm definitely going to work hard on making sure that's a very memorable proposal."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen

Source: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen recently dominated the internet with a viral Nicolandria ad.

Love Island Season 7's fan-favorite couple Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen are keeping the spark alive outside the villa. "I really think the foundation to a great relationship is always friendship when there is no expectations and no pressure — just two individuals learning each other over time," Carthen said during the finale. "I came to realize something: The person who has been standing beside you through it all may actually be the person you were meant to find." As for their next plans, Vansteenberghe said they have "always been believers in taking our time with things and not let outside pressure dictate our relationship." "We're going on trips together. We have future dates planned," he continued. Recently, they showed off their chemistry in the viral Nicolandria campaign for Agua de Kefir.

Article continues below advertisement

Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez and Iris Kendall

Source: Ben Symons/Peacock Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez and Iris Kendall came in fourth during the 'Love Island' Seas

Iris Kendall expressed her excitement to "continue to get to know" Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez "in the real world" after ending her Love Island journey. However, they fueled breakup rumors when they both unfollowed each other on Instagram before the reunion special aired.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Smith and Carsten Bergersen

Source: @taylor98smith/Instagram Taylor Smith and Carsten Bergersen left 'Love Island USA' Season 5 as a couple.

Love is still in the air between Taylor Smith and Carsten Bergersen two years after they left the Love Island USA villa. In a post marking their second anniversary, Smith said "fate and the Love Island team" brought them together. "I'm forever grateful," she wrote alongside a carousel of photos featuring Bergersen. "Time truly flies when you're with the right person, and these past two years have been a breeze with you." Smith added, "Carsten I say this a lot and-I know you know this, but I thank god every day for having a boyfriend like you by my side. Your patience is something I thought I'd never be able to find. Your compassion towards me is untouchable, and the way you keep me grounded reminds me I will never loose you." She also expressed how proud she is of her boyfriend for pursuing his dream of becoming a physical therapist. "Our future that we envision together is coming and I'm sure of that. We have a year and a half left of long distance and it's our priorities in life that are keeping us on track to get us where we want to be," she concluded the post. "The way you continue to love me unconditionally is a love I don't want to live without. So Happy anniversary babe and cheers to another 365 days with you."

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway

Source: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway left 'Love Island USA' Season 7 together.

For Taylor Williams, leaving Love Island USA Season 7 was "easy" knowing he was leaving with Clarke Carraway. "It's not like I have to wait for her to get out or she has to wait for me to get out to continue talking," he told Decider. "I know we'll be together. We can continue talking as soon as we leave here. She's going to be a cowgirl out there shoveling horse s---."

Article continues below advertisement

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague

Source: @mollymae/Instagram Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague got back together after ending their engagement.

In May, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague confirmed they are back together after splitting in August 2024. "The version of who he is right now is one of the best I've seen," she said in an episode of her Amazon Prime Video docuseries, Molly-Mae: Behind It All. Hague added, "Maybe if this carries on, each day that goes past, the days turn into weeks, the weeks turn into months, and the next thing you know, we've had years go by of just having this consistent, amazing couple that I know we can be. That's what I hope for."

Article continues below advertisement

Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh

Source: @umajammeh/Instagram Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh first met on 'Love Island UK' Season 11.