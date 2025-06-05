'Love Island USA' Fans Cheer as Yulissa Escobar Gets Tossed From Villa After Racist Videos Surface of Her Using the N-Word
Love Island USA's Yulissa Escobar has left the villa.
The 27-year-old was sent home during the second episode of the hit reality television series' seventh season after a video of her using the N-word on a podcast went viral online.
Yulissa Escobar Gets Booted From Villa
Producers provided little context as to why they decided to give Escobar the boot — or how they informed the Miami native about her removal from Fiji.
Around 18 minutes into the Wednesday, June 4, episode of the new Love Island USA season, which had just premiered one day prior, narrator Iain Stirling could be heard announcing, "Yulissa has left the villa," just as the islanders had been waking up from their shared bedroom.
It was hard to tell whether the brunette bombshell was told to leave the paradise island in the middle of the night or whether the show's editors cut out her from the episode.
Why Was Yulissa Escobar Sent Home?
There are theories circulating online that Season 7's first episode was delayed 40 minutes on Tuesday night, June 3, because producers were scrambling to limit Escobar's screen time after the internet unveiled the clips of her using offensive language.
In videos that surfaced online, Escobar could be heard saying the N-word several times while discussing men from prior relationships she had been in.
Social media sleuths additionally dug up footage of the real estate agent voicing her support for President Donald Trump while complaining about losing followers because of her political views.
Who Remains in the 'Love Island USA' Villa?
Prior to being sent home, Escobar coupled up with fellow islander Ace Green at the end of Monday night's episode.
Green was initially paired with Chelley Bissainthe, a Black bisexual woman, though she was then matched with Austin Shepard — who is also facing backlash on the internet due to previously "liking" content in support of Trump and against former Vice President Kamala Harris.
In addition to Bissainthe, Green and Shepard, remaining islanders include ladies Huda Mustafa, Belle-A Walker and Olandria Carthen, as well as men Taylor Williams, Nicolas Vansteenberghe and Jeremiah Brown.
On night one, bombshells Cierra Ortega and Charlie Georgiou entered the villa to stir up the drama. They were introduced by Love Island USA host and former Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix.
Fans React to Yulissa Escobar's Departure
Fans absolutely freaked out on social media in reaction to Escobar's exit.
"Update: WE WON SHES GONE!" one viewer exclaimed in the comments section of a clip Love Island USA had shared of Escobar ahead of the Season 7 premiere," as another added: "'Yulissa has left the villa,' and we all cheered."
"IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT IS CRAZY," a third person admitted in reference to the timing of producers removing Escobar, while a fourth fan noted, "robbed us the chance of voting her out 😭."
"Love Island stood on business and I love that 👏😭," a fifth fan praised.