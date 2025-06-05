'Love Island USA' Fans Cheer as Yulissa Escobar Gets Tossed From Villa After Racist Videos Surface of Her Using the N-Word

Producers provided little context as to why they decided to give Escobar the boot — or how they informed the Miami native about her removal from Fiji.

Around 18 minutes into the Wednesday, June 4, episode of the new Love Island USA season, which had just premiered one day prior, narrator Iain Stirling could be heard announcing, "Yulissa has left the villa," just as the islanders had been waking up from their shared bedroom.

It was hard to tell whether the brunette bombshell was told to leave the paradise island in the middle of the night or whether the show's editors cut out her from the episode.