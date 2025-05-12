'Love Island USA' Returns With Season 7: What to Know

Love Island USA is back for Season 7 on June 3, and it's sizzling hotter than your summer crush!

Get ready for flirty chats, tear-filled goodbyes and all the "types on paper" you can handle because the drama is about to take center stage.

This season promises a fresh squad of singles ready to embark on their love journey amidst the breathtaking Fiji villa. But hold on tight — this year, fan-favorite twist Casa Amor is crashing the party to test those summer flings like never before!