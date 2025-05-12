'Love Island USA' Returns With Season 7: What to Know
Love Island USA is back for Season 7 on June 3, and it's sizzling hotter than your summer crush!
Get ready for flirty chats, tear-filled goodbyes and all the "types on paper" you can handle because the drama is about to take center stage.
This season promises a fresh squad of singles ready to embark on their love journey amidst the breathtaking Fiji villa. But hold on tight — this year, fan-favorite twist Casa Amor is crashing the party to test those summer flings like never before!
"Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders face brand new couples' challenges, jaw-dropping twists and turns and even a few surprise guests," the official press release reads. "Once again, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app to determine which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa and who goes home heartbroken."
Who's Taking Charge as Host This Year?
Returning to the hot seat is Vanderpump Rules darling Ariana Madix, stepping in to host Love Island USA once again after Sarah Hyland exited before Season 6 in 2024 due to some scheduling chaos.
And fans can look forward to the witty Iain Stirling back as the voice of reason (and fun) narrating the action!
What's in Store in the 'Love Island' Season 7 Teaser?
In the first sneak peek of the new season, Madix is seen chatting with Sterling inside a quirky white tent set up on the beach.
"I need to know, the upcoming season of Love Island USA, what do ya' see?" Madix asks, with Stirling channeling his inner fortune teller.
"Let's take a look!" he exclaims eagerly, peering into his crystal ball.
As the camera zooms in, we catch a glamorous Madix strutting down the villa walkway in a jaw-dropping curve-hugging dress. "Honey, look at you!" Sterling squealed, as Madix's gaze shifts to a mouth-watering montage of beefcake guys in swim trunks and sizzling ladies in bikinis.
"Those bombshells!" she declares. "Gosh, this is so hot!"
The teaser ends on a high note with Madix stating, "Safe to say this season's looking pretty good!"
Love Island USA Season 7 kicks off on Peacock Tuesday, June 3, at 9 p.m. ET, bringing new episodes to your screen every day — except Wednesdays!