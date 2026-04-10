Inside 'Love on the Spectrum' Stars Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman's Relationship Following Their Split After 5 Years of Dating: Full Timeline
April 10 2026, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
2021: Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman Met on 'Love on the Spectrum'
Love on the Spectrum stars Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman's story came to a bittersweet close.
The ex-couple's romantic journey began when they were cast on the U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum. They had their first date at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on July 12, 2021, quickly becoming an iconic moment from the series.
"All my life, I've never had a girlfriend," Isaacman told Hey Alma about his life before the series. "They asked me if I wanted to be on the show, and I said 'yes!'"
As the first couple to successfully match on the show, Romeo and Isaacman let their relationship blossom both on and off screen.
October 2024: Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman Revealed Marriage Was in the Cards
In the October 2024 issue of Us Weekly, Isaacman said they were "gonna get engaged someday."
"[Abbey] likes all the things I like and she tries new things too. She is loving and kind … and she is beautiful and makes me feel like a prince," he gushed about Romeo.
Romeo agreed but emphasized they were taking their time as they were "having a blast" due to their fun dates and adventures.
"I took David to the Living Desert Zoo in Palm Springs for his birthday," she added. "We saw three cheetahs. We got to feed a rhino and pet the rhino and we even fed a giraffe. It was the coolest thing I've ever done."
A few months prior, Romeo told Rolling Stone she predicted they would tie the knot "probably in late 2025."
March 2025: Abbey Romeo Opened Up About Her Dream Wedding With David Isaacman
Romeo joined her mother, Christine, on a March 2025 episode of Matt and Abby Howard's "The Unplanned Podcast." During her appearance, the Netflix star admitted she had always wanted to be "old enough to get married" but noted there was no proposal or wedding date yet.
"Marriage means I'm like a princess," she added.
April 2025: Abbey Romeo Serenaded David Isaacman With Original Song
They displayed their romance when Romeo serenaded Isaacman with an original song during the Love on the Spectrum Season 3 finale. Isaacman called it the "most beautiful [he's] ever heard" as he felt her words "from the bottom of his heart."
"I wrote this song last summer, and I wanted to do a tribute to David, because he is the best boyfriend, and I never want to lose him," Romeo explained to a news outlet in April 2025. "My favorite part of the song is [when] I say at the beginning, 'You're the lion to my lioness, the milk to my Chardonnay,' because he drinks milk and I like wine and we both LOVE lions."
That same month, Romeo told BuzzFeed they were gonna get married in Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya.
"Baggy and fluffy. Like a princess gown. Like what Amy Adams wore in Enchanted," she said of her dream wedding dress.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
May 2025: Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman Shared Details About Their Wedding Plans
Although they had hinted at slightly differing timelines for marriage, Romeo and Isaacman already had "perfect" wedding and honeymoon spots in mind.
"We may not know when we're gonna get married, but I do know a perfect place to get married," Isaacman said during an appearance on a May 2025 episode of "The Viall Files" podcast.
When asked where the venue was, he responded, "Where I spend the night three times, but soon to be four times: the San Diego Zoo Safari Park."
Romeo chimed in, "That's what we're gonna do for our fourth-year anniversary. Go to the Roar And Snore."
Isaacman also noted they "might go back to Masai Mara for our honeymoon."
July 2025: Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman Celebrated Their Four-Year Anniversary
Romeo and Isaacman marked their fourth anniversary on July 12, 2025.
"Four year anniversary celebration at the place where they first met with a beautiful bracelet from @BrilliantEarth. Happy 4 years ❤️ #brilliantearthpartner," she captioned a post on Instagram Reels.
March 2026: Abbey Romeo Shared Glimpses of Her Adventures With David Isaacman
In a March 2026 interview, Romeo revealed she and Isaacman were enjoying adventures near their Los Angeles homes.
"David and I like to go places, like the L.A. Zoo, Disneyland, Universal Studios, the Griffith Observatory," she said. "He says things that make me feel good [and] he covers my ears when there's a certain noise I don't like."
April 2026: Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman Split
Love on the Spectrum Season 4, which premiered on April 1, featured Madison Marilla and Tyler White's engagement.
Reacting to the news, Romeo said, "Hopefully we're next!"
On the other hand, Isaacman responded, "We can only be engaged whenever the time is right."
A week after the new season premiered, a source told a news outlet the pair broke up after nearly five years of dating.
"They couldn't come to an agreement on when to get married. She was ready years ago, he still needed time," the insider said.
A separate source shared Isaacman was "doing very well" following the split.