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'Love on the Spectrum' Couple Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman Reportedly Split After 5 Years of Dating

Photo of David Isaacman and Abbey Romeo
Source: @abbeyromeo/Instagram

‘Love on the Spectrum’ stars Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman sadly split after five years of dating.

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April 9 2026, Published 3:50 p.m. ET

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It's over! Love on the Spectrum stars Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman reportedly called it quits after five years of dating.

“Sadly, it’s true that David and Abbey broke up,” an insider told a news outlet on Thursday, April 9. “They couldn’t come to an agreement on when to get married. She was ready years ago, he still needed time.”

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'Love on the Spectrum' Stars Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman Announced Split

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Photo of 'Love on the Spectrum' stars Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman debuted their relationship on Season 1 of the series.
Source: @davidisaacman/Instagram

'Love on the Spectrum' stars Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman debuted their relationship on Season 1 of the series.

A separate source reported that Isaacman was "doing very well" following the breakup.

Romeo and Isaacman first introduced their relationship on Season 1 of Love on the Spectrum, which debuted on Netflix in 2021.

The pair's romance ignited after a chance meeting at a speed-dating event, and their connection quickly deepened following a first date at a wildlife learning center.

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Abbey Romeo Previously Serenaded David Isaacman With Original Song

Photo of Abbey Romeo previously wrote an original song dedicated to David Isaacman.
Source: Netflix

Abbey Romeo previously wrote an original song dedicated to David Isaacman.

Fans only continued to praise their connection after Romeo serenaded Isaacman with an original song during the Love on the Spectrum Season 3 finale.

“I wrote this song last summer, and I wanted to do a tribute to David, because he is the best boyfriend, and I never want to lose him,” Abbey told a news outlet in April 2025. “My favorite part of the song is [when] I say at the beginning, ‘You’re the lion to my lioness, the milk to my Chardonnay,’ because he drinks milk and I like wine and we both LOVE lions.”

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Ashley Romeo Previously Said They Felt 'Married From the Inside'

Photo of Abbey Romeo previously said she was 'married from the inside' to David Isaacman.
Source: Netflix

Abbey Romeo previously said she was 'married from the inside' to David Isaacman.

At the time, Isaacman called it the song the "most beautiful he's ever heard" as he felt Romeo's words "from the bottom of his heart."

That same month, Romeo hinted they weren't in a rush to tie the knot as they already felt "married from the inside."

"We are not ready to do the real thing yet," Isaacman told TODAY.com.

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman Appear on Season 4 of 'Love on the Spectrum'

Photo of Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman returned for 'Love on the Spectrum' Season 4.
Source: Netflix

Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman returned for 'Love on the Spectrum' Season 4.

More recently, the couple celebrated their four-year anniversary in July 2025, with Isaacman gifting his then-girlfriend a bracelet.

Romeo and Isaacman returned for Season 4 of Love of the Spectrum, which premiered on April 1.

“I don’t want to be a divorced lady like my mom, so that’s why I don’t want to rush it, take my time to get married," she said during the latest batch of episode.

However, after costars Madison Marilla and Tyler White announced their engagement, she hinted to Isaacman that she hoped they "were next."

"We can only be engaged whenever the time is right," he replied.

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