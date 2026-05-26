'Love Story' Star Paul Anthony Kelly Recalls Wearing 'Goth Makeup' and a 'Mohawk' in Catholic School: Watch

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Paul Anthony Kelly used to be the opposite of his charming Love Story character. During the Tuesday, May 26, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actor revealed that before he played John F. Kennedy Jr., he was a “total metalhead” in school. Hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones played detectives in a game of “Fact or Fake?” while Kelly, 37, presented true and false statements.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Paul Anthony Kelly guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

“I went to catholic school and wore a uniform, but I was a total metalhead, so I had a mohawk and wore goth makeup,” the TV star declared. Bush Hager and Jones’ gut instincts told them he was being truthful. “We know you’re a metalhead,” the former said, while the latter added, “I think that’s yes because he has tattoos.” “That is true,” Kelly confirmed.

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Paul Anthony Kelly starred on 'Love Story.'

Bush Hager was wondering if he brought a picture of his mohawk, but he said it was a “missed opportunity.” “You need to post that on your Instagram!” she exclaimed. “I will, I will,” Kelly insisted, noting he had a “lot of hair” back then, which he called a “good problem to have.”

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Paul Anthony Kelly Gushes Over Favorite Metal Song

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Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones played 'Fact or Fake?' with Paul Anthony Kelly.

The 37-year-old confirmed his eclectic music taste in a May 3 interview when he was asked what song would “pump him up” if he were an F1 driver. “Oh my gosh, it would probably be ‘Long Way Back From H---’ by Danzig,’” Kelly replied. “I’m a pretty big metalhead, so that’s my jam.”

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Paul Anthony Kelly Roasted for Not Knowing Any Beyoncé Songs

Source: MEGA Paul Anthony Kelly is a self-proclaimed 'metalhead.'

Additionally, at the Met Gala, when an interviewer inquired about his favorite Beyoncé song, he wasn’t shy to admit he’s not familiar with the pop genre. “I don’t know. I’m a metalhead,” he shrugged, unable to name any of the artist’s tracks. Fans weren’t happy about Kelly’s nonchalant attitude in dismissing Beyoncé. "It’s the excessive shoulder shrugs and eye rolls. Like okay miss thing we get it,” one X user wrote.

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Source: MEGA Paul Anthony Kelly irked fans for not being able to name a Beyoncé song.