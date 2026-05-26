'Love Story' Star Paul Anthony Kelly Recalls Wearing 'Goth Makeup' and a 'Mohawk' in Catholic School: Watch
May 26 2026, Published 2:26 p.m. ET
Paul Anthony Kelly used to be the opposite of his charming Love Story character.
During the Tuesday, May 26, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actor revealed that before he played John F. Kennedy Jr., he was a “total metalhead” in school.
Hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones played detectives in a game of “Fact or Fake?” while Kelly, 37, presented true and false statements.
“I went to catholic school and wore a uniform, but I was a total metalhead, so I had a mohawk and wore goth makeup,” the TV star declared.
Bush Hager and Jones’ gut instincts told them he was being truthful.
“We know you’re a metalhead,” the former said, while the latter added, “I think that’s yes because he has tattoos.”
“That is true,” Kelly confirmed.
Bush Hager was wondering if he brought a picture of his mohawk, but he said it was a “missed opportunity.”
“You need to post that on your Instagram!” she exclaimed.
“I will, I will,” Kelly insisted, noting he had a “lot of hair” back then, which he called a “good problem to have.”
Paul Anthony Kelly Gushes Over Favorite Metal Song
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The 37-year-old confirmed his eclectic music taste in a May 3 interview when he was asked what song would “pump him up” if he were an F1 driver.
“Oh my gosh, it would probably be ‘Long Way Back From H---’ by Danzig,’” Kelly replied. “I’m a pretty big metalhead, so that’s my jam.”
Paul Anthony Kelly Roasted for Not Knowing Any Beyoncé Songs
Additionally, at the Met Gala, when an interviewer inquired about his favorite Beyoncé song, he wasn’t shy to admit he’s not familiar with the pop genre.
“I don’t know. I’m a metalhead,” he shrugged, unable to name any of the artist’s tracks.
Fans weren’t happy about Kelly’s nonchalant attitude in dismissing Beyoncé.
"It’s the excessive shoulder shrugs and eye rolls. Like okay miss thing we get it,” one X user wrote.
Another added, "Sometimes it’s just the tone. He looked like he had an attitude. 'I’m sorry I’m not really an avid consumer of her music, but she seems so sweet' would have been a good answer instead of that superiority complex he showed by saying he listens to heavy metal.”
A third pointed out: "I'm a metalhead too and rarely (if ever) listen to Beyoncé but I still have a favorite song of hers. It's not that deep."