Who Is Paul Anthony Kelly? All About the Actor Playing John F. Kennedy Jr. on 'Love Story'

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Paul Anthony Kelly Was Born in Canada

Source: MEGA Paul Anthony Kelly was tapped to play John F. Kennedy Jr. on FX's 'Love Story.'

Paul Anthony Kelly steps into the shoes of America's once most eligible bachelor, John F. Kennedy Jr., on FX's Love Story. The 37-year-old actor, who was born in Port McNicoll, Ontario, on October 1, 1988, is the eldest of four children. "I'm from Canada. Small town. Port McNicoll. Middle of nowhere. Moved to Toronto, got scouted for modeling, did that for a long time, which got me to New York," he told Interview Magazine. "From there, I really wanted to start acting."

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Paul Anthony Kelly Started His Career as a Model

Source: MEGA Paul Anthony Kelly appeared in two episodes of a Canadian TV drama.

Long before he launched his acting career, Kelly began turning heads as a model. He previously worked for brands like Brooks Brothers and Bonobos while appearing in commercials. He was then signed to Innovative Artists in the U.S. "Moved to Toronto. Got scouted for modeling. Saw the world. It's great work but I felt pretty pigeonholed. I started doing commercials and got picked up by Innovative [Artists]. They took me under their wing for talent and held on to me for like, 10 years, just knowing something would hit. Then I auditioned for this in February," he told Interview Magazine. His contract with Ford Models helped him secure a spot on Vivienne Westwood's Spring 2014 Menswear runway. "I wore eyeliner and I was wearing the tightest jeans and pointy shoes I could find, and it was quite a look," he revealed to GQ. "And they saw past it."

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Paul Anthony Kelly Is Married to Syd Widziszewski-Kelly

Source: @ofishalpak/Instagram Paul Anthony Kelly's wife is a producer.

Based on an Instagram post, the model-turned-actor tied the knot with his wife, Syd Widziszewski-Kelly, in May 2023. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Opera Opening Night Gala in New York City on September 21, 2025.

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Paul Anthony Kelly Is a Father-of-One

Source: MEGA Paul Anthony Kelly often gushes about his wife on social media.

In a February episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Paul Anthony confirmed he and Syd welcomed their first child. He told Interview Magazine they found out they were expecting a child on the day of his producer callback. "We're in Portland. That's our home base now, my wife and I. So I do the Zoom, and right before we're about to go for dinner for our second wedding anniversary, she tells me we're pregnant," he shared.

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Paul Anthony Kelly Has Numerous Tattoos

Source: MEGA Paul Anthony Kelly revealed how he prepared to portray John F. Kennedy Jr.

Paul Anthony has more than 30 tattoos — some of which, he said, are "aggressive" inks. "I don't think I was ever that person, just finding myself in dark days, going through relationship woes and traveling all the time," he told GQ, admitting he had thought of having them removed. "Just being in this little box as a model but meant to just fit the bill—this was my way of like, acting out."

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Paul Anthony Kelly Was Cast as JFK Jr. on 'Love Story'

Source: MEGA He received a request to submit an audition tape for the role.