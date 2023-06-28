Home > News NEWS Love, Success, and Retail Royalty: The Inspiring Journey of The Posh Kings

In the e-commerce landscape, there's plenty of success. Brimming with opportunities and entrepreneurial triumph, this digital commerce sphere has been a game-changer, transforming businesses, livelihoods, and people's lives. However, few success stories resonate as profoundly as that of Brad and Jon, a couple whose love story is beautifully interwoven with their indomitable entrepreneurial spirit and passion that helped them build an empire within the reselling industry from scratch. Popularly known across the digital space as The Posh Kings, Brad, and Jon are no ordinary business duo. The couple started their reselling journey from two distinct former career paths - Brad manipulating and shaping metals as a welder and Jon creating exquisite hairstyles as a hairdresser.

Article continues below advertisement

Even though their backgrounds are worlds apart, making it seem like the two never stood a chance of becoming retail royalty, it was precisely their unique experiences, on top of their shared passion for luxury and fashion, fueled their entrepreneurial ascent. The couple's extraordinary story in the retail business started with a chain of men’s high-end fashion stores sprinkled across the sunny state of Florida. These stores were so successful that Brad and Jon quickly gained significant attention from the public and, naturally, other industry professionals. Their keen eye for style and a relentless drive to deliver exceptional fashion items propelled The Posh Kings to retail stardom. “We were incredibly fortunate. We won an award for best men's clothing store in Florida for 18 years. It’s honestly amazing,” the couple shares.

Despite their business’s long-standing success, difficult times inevitably came along, bringing a sense of uncertainty into Brad’s and Jon’s lives. As the economy shifted and periods of recession hit, many shoppers became stringent with their expenses. “People understandably became a little more conservative with how they spent their money, so we adjusted accordingly, but eventually, we realized it was time to move on. It was a difficult decision, but we closed a few stores, sold off what we could, and took some time off.” For three years, Brad and Jon dedicated themselves to nurturing their relationship, marriage, and caring for their families. During this period, Jon's mother fell terminally ill, requiring their undivided attention for her care. Nevertheless, amid these enormous challenges, the couple never lost sight of their entrepreneurial aspirations.

Article continues below advertisement

This long-held dream of venturing into the business world once more became a reality when they chanced upon a news special about Poshmark - a digital marketplace that exclusively catered to women's fashion at the time. Intrigued by the idea, Brad and Jon decided to bring innovation to the table. Drawing from their retail success, they shifted their focus to fashion that transcended gender boundaries and appealed to a broader demographic. Their transition to Poshmark marked a tremendous new chapter in their lives. More than a leap into the unknown, a strategic decision positioned them in the center of a unique digital revolution, mirroring Brad and Jon's unity as a couple. Their prior experience in high-end retail gave them a distinct edge and enabled them to rack up impressive sales and amass a loyal following.

Article continues below advertisement

"It all started with introducing unisex designer accessories, but the response was overwhelming. We were an instant hit, and to be honest, even Jon and I were initially surprised," Brad says. As their digital business gained momentum, Brad and Jon looked for ways to streamline some processes. Brad and Jon fully support reseller tools that make business so much easier. They greatly enjoy being community liaisons for Reseller Assistant, which is tremendously successful at enabling resellers to grow their businesses rapidly. In their quest for a viable solution, they found several helpful tools that have made their work much smoother. For example, one of those tools that can help resellers rapidly sell is Crosslisting.com, a Website that lets you list your items on multiple sites and reach a wider audience.

Success stories are often measured in numbers, but for Brad and Jon, the intangible aspects matter the most. Jon shares, "For us, it's about more than just the sales. It's about our connection with our community, and of course, with each other." Their personal and professional lives are intricately woven, painting a vivid picture of a love story and business success intermingled. However, the real magic behind the Posh Kings' success isn't just their savvy business acumen or their knack for identifying the next big thing in fashion. Beneath this shiny veneer of achievement is a heartwarming narrative of two individuals built on the pillars of unity, passion, and a keen grasp of their domain.

Article continues below advertisement

From welding metals and styling hair to ruling the realm of e-commerce, their journey is a tribute to entrepreneurial resilience. As they continue to reign the Poshmark domain, The Posh King’s story echoes in the corridors of the digital marketplace, inspiring countless others to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys. "When you infuse your business with passion and genuine care for the community you serve, success becomes a natural outcome. It's the love we share for each other, for fashion, and for our customers that have helped us get to where we are today,” The Posh Kings share. “That’s why we want to tell every aspiring entrepreneur to embrace the power of love and connection because it can truly transform not just their business but their entire life.”