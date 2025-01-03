Brooks Nader, 28, and Her 3 Sisters Go Completely Naked During Hike in New Zealand: See the Spicy Photo
The Nader sisters aren’t afraid to bare it all!
On Thursday, January 2, Brooks Nader, 28, shared a nude photo of herself and sisters Mary Nader, Grace Nader and Sarah Nader after they enjoyed a swim in New Zealand.
In the image, the four siblings lined up and laid on a blanket in front of the stunning mountain views. The model covered their private parts with a black text box when she uploaded the snap to Instagram.
In addition to the revealing picture, the star posted a video of the group as they danced around on the hike and prepared for their “naked swim.”
The star also showed the views from the helicopter they used to travel to the jaw-dropping location.
Brooks posted the sultry stills amid her romance with former Dancing With the Stars partner Gleb Savchenko.
Though the couple have confirmed they are back together after splitting in October, fans are still perplexed by the duo’s on-again off-again romance.
On December 6, 2024, the pair packed on the PDA in a TikTok, where Brooks said, "If you want to get to him, you're going to have to go through me!"
She then began to kiss Gleb, 41, for the camera before adding, "That's why he's the best big brother ever."
The bizarre quote has been used by many couples on the app in an attempt to shock their partner, who wouldn't be expecting the second part of the bit.
"PLOT TWIST… were [sic] actually RELATED!!!!! @glebsavchenko," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model penned alongside the video.
The comments section reflected supporters’ confusion about the couple, with one person saying the pair is "so chaotic."
"Idc if it's real or not I love them!!!" another user wrote, while a third asked, "Is this real?"
"What. is. happening," another added, while a fifth person said, "Someone please!!! Please explain what is happening!!! I’m so lost at this point."
As OK! reported, the duo first sparked dating rumors in September after they were caught locking lips behind the scenes on DWTS.
"They’re hanging out and hooking up, but no one thinks it’s anything serious. It has more to do with seeking fame and keeping their names in the headlines," a source shared at the time.
"The truth is that they’re massive divas and others around them, including the other pro dancers, think they’re fakes and phonies," the insider added.
Weeks later, another source claimed they had called it quits, but on December 3, Gleb confirmed they were an item.
"Of course, it’s real. Everything is real," he stated about their relationship. "We’re not playing. We’re not playing games."