'I Loved Poisoning People' With Marijuana: Armie Hammer Got in Trouble for Getting Costar Johnny Depp 'So Stoned' Before Their Movie Premiere
Armie Hammer is coming clean about his past drug use.
On a recent episode of "The Armie HammerTime Podcast," the actor — who's experienced a fallout in Hollywood after being accused of sexual assault and having cannibalistic fetishes — admitted he used to pass the time by smoking marijuana multiple times a day, every day.
Armie Hammer 'Loved Poisoning People' With Marijuana
"I loved poisoning people. I loved smoking marijuana with people to the point where they were like, 'I'm so stoned, I can't find my feet,'" the Call Me by Your Name star, 38, confessed. "I loved marijuana roofie-ing people. I think at that point of my life I was smoking upwards of 15 to 20 joints a day."
On one day, his habit landed him in hot water.
The Actor Got in Trouble for Smoking Too Much With Johnny Depp
"The most trouble that you ever got into was when you basically got Johnny [Depp] super stoned before a press junket," co-host Ashton Ramsay recalled, referring to press they were doing for their 2013 movie The Lone Ranger.
"They never let me hang out with Johnny on the press tour after that," Hammer spilled. "They would always keep us apart. They never let us do press together. They were like, 'You two cannot hang out anymore!'"
Hammer and Depp Smoked Cigarettes Together on Private Jet
The dad-of-two called that time period hanging out with Depp, 62, the "good days."
"The amount of money that got spent in this time in Hollywood was just exorbitant. It was unbelievable. It was offensive," Hammer revealed, noting Disney got the Pirates of the Caribbean star "the craziest jet I’ve ever seen. [It] had a movie theatre in it."
Hammer said Depp and the owner of the jet were both "serious [cigarette] smokers," so they often smoked on the plane.
"He lights one off of the other one he just finished kind of thing, all day. And they needed to get a plane for Johnny that he was allowed to smoke in," the Gossip Girl alum said. "I remember walking up the stairs, and as I got four feet from the door of the plane... cigarette smoke just hit me in the face. I walked onto the plane, and it was like yellow air from everyone just sitting in there smoking."
"It was such a bizarre experience. I think there are people who legitimately only travel like that," Hammer noted. "Like [Jeff] Bezos, [Elon] Musk, or even lesser billionaires or centimillionaires. I think that’s the only way they travel, which is really wild."
Hammer is in the middle of trying to revive his career after his scandal and being cleared of sexual assault following an investigation.
"Armie knows he still has a long road ahead of him to work his way back into the public eye but he’s not letting that discourage him," a source told a news outlet. "He’s pounding the pavement, calling every contact he has to remind them he’s still alive and wants to work."