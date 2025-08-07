NEWS 'I Loved Poisoning People' With Marijuana: Armie Hammer Got in Trouble for Getting Costar Johnny Depp 'So Stoned' Before Their Movie Premiere Source: mega Armie Hammer detailed the 'good' times he had with costar Johnny Depp. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 7 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Armie Hammer is coming clean about his past drug use. On a recent episode of "The Armie HammerTime Podcast," the actor — who's experienced a fallout in Hollywood after being accused of sexual assault and having cannibalistic fetishes — admitted he used to pass the time by smoking marijuana multiple times a day, every day.

Article continues below advertisement

Armie Hammer 'Loved Poisoning People' With Marijuana

Source: @ArmieHammerTime/youtube Armie Hammer admitted he 'loved poisoning people' with marijuana and getting them 'so stoned.'

"I loved poisoning people. I loved smoking marijuana with people to the point where they were like, 'I'm so stoned, I can't find my feet,'" the Call Me by Your Name star, 38, confessed. "I loved marijuana roofie-ing people. I think at that point of my life I was smoking upwards of 15 to 20 joints a day." On one day, his habit landed him in hot water.

Article continues below advertisement

The Actor Got in Trouble for Smoking Too Much With Johnny Depp

Source: mega The actor admitted he got Johnny Depp 'so stoned' before the premiere of their 2013 movie 'The Long Ranger.'

"The most trouble that you ever got into was when you basically got Johnny [Depp] super stoned before a press junket," co-host Ashton Ramsay recalled, referring to press they were doing for their 2013 movie The Lone Ranger. "They never let me hang out with Johnny on the press tour after that," Hammer spilled. "They would always keep us apart. They never let us do press together. They were like, 'You two cannot hang out anymore!'"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Hammer and Depp Smoked Cigarettes Together on Private Jet

Source: mega Hammer said Depp's private jet was always filled with cigarette smoke.

The dad-of-two called that time period hanging out with Depp, 62, the "good days." "The amount of money that got spent in this time in Hollywood was just exorbitant. It was unbelievable. It was offensive," Hammer revealed, noting Disney got the Pirates of the Caribbean star "the craziest jet I’ve ever seen. [It] had a movie theatre in it." Hammer said Depp and the owner of the jet were both "serious [cigarette] smokers," so they often smoked on the plane. "He lights one off of the other one he just finished kind of thing, all day. And they needed to get a plane for Johnny that he was allowed to smoke in," the Gossip Girl alum said. "I remember walking up the stairs, and as I got four feet from the door of the plane... cigarette smoke just hit me in the face. I walked onto the plane, and it was like yellow air from everyone just sitting in there smoking."

Source: @ArmieHammerTime/youtube Hammer is in the midst of trying to revive his career after his scandal.